Jan. 6 Rioter Who Bragged About Assaulting Officers Arrested In Louisiana 

A Jan. 6 rioter who boasted about stealing a Capitol Police officer’s baton and knocking several officers down was arrested on Thursday in Louisiana.

Ronald Alfred Bryan, known in the FBI Jan. 6 wanted database as AFO 418, was a Vietnam Veteran who traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the slogan on the back saying in part “Bring Enough Gun” and a Vietnam veteran hat, Bryan allegedly assaulted several Capitol officers using a wooden pallet and a stolen plastic shield while trying to breach the police line near the Northwest steps. After his attempt was unsuccessful, Bryan climbed through the temporary scaffolding and once again allegedly assaulted officers.

The Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Tyler Merbler/Wikimedia Commons

An open-source video recorded later that day showed Bryan bragging about his actions, saying “we ganged up, on the left side of the steps where the white tarps were. I started cutting the tarps off” and described how he “stormed up the steps.”

“I stole a baton. I stole a shield. [I] knocked two of them to the ground, took six of them to get me off of them.” Bryan encouraged other individuals to assault officers as well, exclaiming, “y’all go get you some!”

Additional footage shows Bryan in front of the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse showing the bruises on his body, saying “I was one of the first ones up … I run through the front line, got a shield on the way through. When they got me down and started beating on me, I got a baton. It took about a half dozen of them to get the stuff away from me.”

Bryan’s photo has been on the FBI’s wanted website and a statement of facts was filed just days ago on Aug. 11.