Jan. 6 Rioter Who Assaulted Officer Fanone Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Jan. 6 Rioter Who Assaulted Officer Fanone Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison

Sibick will also pay Fanone thousands of dollars in restitution for his lost gear.

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Thomas Sibick, who took part in the assault on Officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, was sentenced on Friday to 50 months in prison, according to the local station WGRZ.

Sibick pleaded guilty to assault and theft charges earlier in March, and had been waiting for his trial since then.

Prosecutors had initially recommended a 71-month sentence. In addition to his 50 months in prison, Sibick will also pay $7,500.79 in restitution for stealing the Fanone's badge and radio.

According to the guilty plea, Officer Fanone's body camera shows Sibick "forcibly removing the officer's badge and radio, both of which were securely fixed to the officer's tactical vest."

Read More
Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone is sworn in before testifying to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC.
Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone is sworn in before testifying to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Minutes later, Sibick posted a picture of himself holding a USCP riot shield.

During an interview with the FBI in January 2021, Sibick "falsely claimed he had not participated in the assault of the officer," where Fanone was punched, tased and even had his own gun pointed against him, according to the plea.

During following FBI interviews, Sibick changed his version of the story three times. Ultimately, as noted in the plea, he admitted to burying badge in his backyard. The radio was never recovered.

Sibick's co-defendant, Albuquerque Head, a Tennessee man arrested in April 2021 for holding Fanone with his arm around the officer's neck while pulling him into the crowd of rioters, is facing 90 months in prison.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.