Jan. 6 Rioter Who Assaulted Officer Fanone Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison

Thomas Sibick, who took part in the assault on Officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, was sentenced on Friday to 50 months in prison, according to the local station WGRZ.

Sibick pleaded guilty to assault and theft charges earlier in March, and had been waiting for his trial since then.

Prosecutors had initially recommended a 71-month sentence. In addition to his 50 months in prison, Sibick will also pay $7,500.79 in restitution for stealing the Fanone's badge and radio.

According to the guilty plea, Officer Fanone's body camera shows Sibick "forcibly removing the officer's badge and radio, both of which were securely fixed to the officer's tactical vest."

Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone is sworn in before testifying to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Minutes later, Sibick posted a picture of himself holding a USCP riot shield.

During an interview with the FBI in January 2021, Sibick "falsely claimed he had not participated in the assault of the officer," where Fanone was punched, tased and even had his own gun pointed against him, according to the plea.

During following FBI interviews, Sibick changed his version of the story three times. Ultimately, as noted in the plea, he admitted to burying badge in his backyard. The radio was never recovered.

Sibick's co-defendant, Albuquerque Head, a Tennessee man arrested in April 2021 for holding Fanone with his arm around the officer's neck while pulling him into the crowd of rioters, is facing 90 months in prison.