Jan. 6 Defendant Who Used ‘Pepper Gel’ on Officers Is Now Missing After Being a No-Show at Sentencing

An arrest warrant has now been used for Florida Proud Boy Christopher Worrell

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
A Jan. 6, 2021 defendant who used “pepper gel” on officers is now missing after failing to appear at his sentencing hearing Friday. 

Christopher Worrell, a member of the Florida Proud Boys was due in court at 2:30 p.m. for sentencing when he did not appear. 

Patricia Hartman, a supervisory public affairs specialist from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia confirmed to The Messenger a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“We are interested in hearing from any members of the public who have information regarding his whereabouts.” 

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth placed the arrest warrant on the docket.

President Trump is seen on a large screen over the crowds gathered for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Worrell was due in court to face sentencing for seven charges he was convicted on by Lamberth after a five-day bench trial. He faced charges including obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting officers and engaging in violence on Capitol grounds.

“The evidence demonstrates that Mr. Worrell traveled to Washington, D.C., for the purpose of ensuring that the Electoral College Certification of President Biden failed,” said Lamberth’s written version of his ruling.

Several photos and videos captured Worrell at the riot using “pepper gel” spray on officers. Prosecutors are now seeking a 14-year sentence for him.

