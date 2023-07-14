Jan 6 Defendant Found Near Obama D.C. Residence Indicted On Federal Firearms Charges - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Jan 6 Defendant Found Near Obama D.C. Residence Indicted On Federal Firearms Charges

The charges come after Taranto was arrested outside the home

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Taylor Taranto, who was arrested near former President Barack Obamas’ family residence in D.C. last month, was indicted on federal firearms charges on Friday. 

Taranto, who faces four misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, was arrested June 30 after evading police for two years. He was found with two guns and 400 rounds of ammunition. 

Accused Jan. 6 rioter Taylor Taranto
Accused Jan. 6 rioter Taylor Taranto allegedly boasted of exploits inside the U.S. Capitol — "we just stormed it" — in this still frame of a Facebook video that prosecutors embedded in court papers. (Photo via DOJ)DOJ

He was identified by an online group in August 2021 and has been living in a van near a Washington, D.C. jail where several other Jan. 6 defendants are being held.

Read More

Federal prosecutors said shortly after his arrest that Taranto, who is from Washington state, had threatened to blow up a van near a government facility.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.