Jan 6 Defendant Found Near Obama D.C. Residence Indicted On Federal Firearms Charges
The charges come after Taranto was arrested outside the home
Taylor Taranto, who was arrested near former President Barack Obamas’ family residence in D.C. last month, was indicted on federal firearms charges on Friday.
Taranto, who faces four misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, was arrested June 30 after evading police for two years. He was found with two guns and 400 rounds of ammunition.
He was identified by an online group in August 2021 and has been living in a van near a Washington, D.C. jail where several other Jan. 6 defendants are being held.
Federal prosecutors said shortly after his arrest that Taranto, who is from Washington state, had threatened to blow up a van near a government facility.
