Jan. 6 Committee Dem Says Panel Was Unaware of Mike Pence Riot Notes
'That he did that [take notes], is going to be very important in terms of his testimony,' the congresswoman said of Trump's upcoming trial
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, says that the panel was unaware that former Vice President Mike Pence took "contemporaneous" notes of every interaction he had with then-President Donald Trump on the day of the Capitol riot.
"I did not know about those notes and I don't think any of the investigators or other members knew," Lofgren said during an interview on MSNBC's "Alex Wagner Tonight" when asked if the committee had an prior knowledge of the notes.
Lofgren says that the committee spoke to Pence's council and his chief of staff and no one mentioned the notes, however, she said that maybe they didn't have knowledge about them either.
- As Mike Pence Launches 2024 Campaign, Greg Pence Says the Country Has Moved on From Jan. 6
- Documents Compelling Mike Pence to Testify in Jan. 6 Probe Unsealed
- The Jan. 6 committee says Trump knowingly lied about the election results and issued a subpoena. Is that it?
- Mike Pence Claps Back at Iowa Voter for Jan. 6 Question: ‘President Trump was Wrong About My Authority That Day, and He’s Still Wrong’
- CNN Host Surprised by Pence Praise of Trump ‘Movement’ After Jan. 6 Calls to Hang Him
The existence of these notes was revealed through former president Donald Trump's third indictment over his attempts to block the peaceful transfer of power and pressure Pence into blocking the certification of the 2020 election. Trump was arraigned and arrested after pleading not guilty to all four charges in a Washington, D.C. federal court on Thursday.
"That he did that [take notes], is going to be very important in terms of his testimony," the congresswoman said of Trump's upcoming trial.
Pence says that the request from Trump to overturn the 2020 election was a choice between the Constitution and Trump, which he says he chose the Constitution, rejecting Trump's wishes.
Conversations between Pence and Trump on the day are of high interest to the committee, Lofgren says, even after they completed their investigation and made a criminal referral to the Department of Justice at the end of last year.
"There were a lot of things that we're interested in: the bullying that then-president Trump did to try and get him to overturn the election, to reject the votes. We never really found out the details of the conversation between him and Trump the morning of the sixth."
Trump's next court date is expected to be on Aug. 28.
