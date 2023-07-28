Jamie Raskin Accuses GOP Oversight Committee Biden Investigation of ‘Concealing Evidence’ in Letter to Rep. James Comer

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, has accused committee Chairman James Comer, R-K.Y., of concealing evidence and withholding the transcripts of an FBI interview in the Republicans' Biden family probe.

"This failure to release a transcript is the latest in your troubling pattern of concealing key evidence in order to advance a false and distorted narrative about your 'investigation of Joe Biden' that has not only failed to develop any evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden but has, in fact, uncovered substantial evidence to the contrary," Rankin wrote in a letter addressed to Comer.

Thursday night, the GOP Oversight Committee Twitter account posted a screenshot of the first page of Raskin's letter calling the claims within it "baseless." The account wrote that the interview transcript from the FBI Supervisory Special Agent assigned to the Hunter Biden investigation, was "emailed" to Democrat staff the day after it was conducted.

The tweet said that the interview is being processed and reviewed by the witness for corrections and when the process is complete they will "release it."

However, Raskin alleges that not releasing the transcript falls into a "pattern" of concealing evidence. The witness' testimony reportedly undermines the GOP's claims of "political interference" in the Biden probe and provides necessary context to the testimonies of two IRS whistleblowers who appeared before the committee earlier this month.

"I urge you to stop concealing key evidence and to instead commit to making public all the investigative steps undertaken and all materials gathered as part of this investigation," Raskin wrote. "The American people deserve to be able to make their own determination, free of constant political spin, by reviewing for themselves all of the facts. After all, a half-truth can often function as a complete lie."

Raskin has requested that the interview transcript be made available immediately, as well as all information gathered.

The story has been updated to reflect that the Democrats did receive the transcript, but are saying that it is incumbent on the majority who issued the subpoena to release it.