James Comer On If He Can Prove Biden Took Bribe: ‘I Sure Hope So’

The House Oversight Committee chairman declared 'a lot of smoke' about the president came out of Devon Archer's closed door testimony

Zachary Leeman
Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, during a hearing on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Monday said he's hoping he can prove a bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden following closed-door testimony from former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer.

Appearing on Fox News, Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, were asked by Sean Hannity if Monday's testimony was enough to actually prove allegations the president lied about not being involved in his son's foreign business dealings.

"Will you both a, answer yes or no? Do you believe that this is now officially the Joe Biden bribery allegation? And do you believe that you will be able to prove that?" Hannity asked.

"I sure hope so," Comer responded. "And I do believe that there’s a lot of smoke. And where there’s smoke, there’s fire. We just heard testimony today that Joe Biden had lied to the American people."

Jordan added he believes the Department of Justice has covered up for the president and noted two alleged dinners between Hunter Biden, business associates, and the president.

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., struck a different tone in a Monday appearance on CNN following Archer's testimony. The Democrat called for the transcript of Archer's testimony to be released, insisting it proves the president was never involved in his son's business dealings.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., meanwhile said after the testimony that Archer suggested Hunter Biden sold the "illusion" of access to his father in deals.

