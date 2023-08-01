James Comer On If He Can Prove Biden Took Bribe: ‘I Sure Hope So’

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Monday said he's hoping he can prove a bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden following closed-door testimony from former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer.
Appearing on Fox News, Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, were asked by Sean Hannity if Monday's testimony was enough to actually prove allegations the president lied about not being involved in his son's foreign business dealings.
"Will you both a, answer yes or no? Do you believe that this is now officially the Joe Biden bribery allegation? And do you believe that you will be able to prove that?" Hannity asked.
"I sure hope so," Comer responded. "And I do believe that there’s a lot of smoke. And where there’s smoke, there’s fire. We just heard testimony today that Joe Biden had lied to the American people."
- GOP Oversight Chair James Comer: Special Counsel ‘Plagiarized’ Biden Notes in Trump Indictment
- House Oversight Chair James Comer Calls Timing of DOJ Letter on Hunter Biden’s Probe ‘Odd’
- Hunter Biden Business Partner Devon Archer Arrives to Testify Before House Oversight Committee
- Comer Demands Burisma Bank Records in Biden Probe
- If James Comer Wants the FBI to Return to the James Comey Days, It’s a Bad Idea
Jordan added he believes the Department of Justice has covered up for the president and noted two alleged dinners between Hunter Biden, business associates, and the president.
Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., struck a different tone in a Monday appearance on CNN following Archer's testimony. The Democrat called for the transcript of Archer's testimony to be released, insisting it proves the president was never involved in his son's business dealings.
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., meanwhile said after the testimony that Archer suggested Hunter Biden sold the "illusion" of access to his father in deals.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Klobuchar Blasts Musk, Zuckerberg Over Proposed Fight: ‘Whatever’Politics
- Trump Counterclaim Dismissed: E. Jean Carroll Rape Allegations Were ‘Substantially True,’ Judge SaysPolitics
- Pelosi: Trump Indictments ‘Beautiful and Intricate’Politics
- Vocal Trump Critic Justin Amash Defends Him Against Latest Indictment: ‘I Feel Compelled to Speak Out’Politics