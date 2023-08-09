Jake Tapper Recalls Being ‘Rickrolled’ By Trump When Addressing ‘Wall-to-Wall’ Coverage: ‘Not a Proud Moment for the Media’

CNN host Jake Tapper recalled being "Rickrolled" by former President Donald Trump in a discussion about whether the media is falling down the rabbit hole of "wall-to-wall" coverage of him.

Tapper joined Charlie Sykes on "The Bulwark Podcast" to discuss his new novel "All the Demons Are Here," but the conversation of course touched on CNN, the media, and Trump's legal troubles stacking up.

"Let’s talk about what happened last week when he showed up in D.C. We basically had the O.J. Simpson slow-moving Bronco moment, where you had this endless sort of blank time was just showing the empty podium, showing the car and everything," Sykes said of recent Trump coverage.

Sykes asked if this "wall-to-wall coverage" of watching Trump's every move as he's indicted and makes court appearances is negative or positive or a balance needs to be found.

Tapper argued all of Trump's legal troubles are news and worthy of coverage, though he admitted the media does not need to look too far into the past to learn lessons about covering Trump.

Jake Tapper attends the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington D.C. Taylor Hill/WireImage

"Now, is that the same thing as, for instance, the time that we all got Rickrolled when he said he was going to acknowledge that Barack Obama was born in the U.S. Right?" Tapper said. "And that was just, we were all just sitting around. And I don’t know what MS or Fox or anyone else was doing because I was anchoring CNN, or I was part of the team at CNN, but we were just sitting around and watching an empty podium while Donald Trump was about to say something, acknowledging the reality that Barack Obama was born in the US, which is not a proud moment for the media I don’t think."

Tapper added the media was "used" by Trump's campaign.

More recently, the CNN anchor said he wasn't a "fan" of coverage of the former president stopping at a cafe in June after being arraigned in Florida on charges of mishandling classified materials and obstructing justice.

Trump pleaded not guilty.

"When he was arrested and arraigned in Florida and then he stopped and went into this Versailles cafe, this Cuban cafe, and people sang happy birthday to him and this and that and the value of that, that question as well," he said. "So I don’t know that I agree with all of the criticism, but I certainly think that there are nuances and ways to talk about different points of it. I myself didn’t care for the Versailles cafe coverage."