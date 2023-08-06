Jake Auchincloss Calls Hunter Biden Testimony ‘Unflattering,’ But Insists It’s GOP ‘Smoke’ - The Messenger
Jake Auchincloss Calls Hunter Biden Testimony ‘Unflattering,’ But Insists It’s GOP ‘Smoke’

The president's son should 'face justice and accountability' if guilty of corruption, the congressman said

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Jake Auchincloss speaks at a news conference in Washington, March 8, 2022.Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., said on Sunday that recent testimony about Hunter Biden was "very unflattering" and the president's son should face legal consequences if he's guilty, but then insisted that it was nothing more than a GOP political tactic.

Former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer testified before members of Congress and claimed Hunter Biden sold the "illusion" of access to his father, Joe Biden, to business associates.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, he admitted calls between Hunter Biden and his father during business meetings was a "soft abuse of power," though the president never directly spoke about business, according to Archer.

"What we saw from the Archer testimony was a very unflattering portrait of Hunter Biden’s judgment and business dealings," Auchincloss said on Fox News Sunday.

The congressman did push back against connecting Hunter Biden's dealings directly to his father, insisting it's "smoke" by Republicans to distract from Donald Trump's own legal troubles.

"If Hunter Biden committed crimes, Hunter Biden should face justice and accountability for those crimes," he said.

