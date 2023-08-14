Trump Has No ‘Law or Precedent’ for Building Secure Facility to See Classified Evidence, Jack Smith Says

Special Counsel Jack Smith's prosecutors asked a federal judge on Monday to reject Donald Trump‘s request to build a secure facility for viewing classified evidence at an undisclosed location — likely inside his private clubs at Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster.

"Creating a secure location in Trump's residence — which is also a social club — so he can discuss classified information would be unnecessary and unjustified accommodation that deviates from the normal course of cases involving classified discovery," prosecutor Jay Bratt wrote in response to the recent request from Trump as he prepares for his criminal trial in Fort Pierce, Fla.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, previously committed to building what's known as a secure compartmented information facility (SCIF) inside the federal courthouse where Trump is slated to be tried on charges he mishandled classified material after leaving the White House and conspired with others to obstruct a federal investigation into the matter.

Trump's attorneys Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche asked Cannon to "re-establish" a SCIF that their client used during his presidency, and though they declined to disclose where it was, prosecutors say it's "likely a reference to one of his homes."

Former US president Donald Trump leaves after speaking during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

The government notes that those homes are also social clubs that cater to thousands of guests.

"Between January 2021 and August 2022, The Mar-a-Lago Club hosted more than 50 social events, including weddings, movie premieres, and fundraisers that together drew tens of thousands of guests," the special counsel's legal brief states.

Prosecutors also opposed a separate bid by Trump's personal valet and co-defendant Waltine Nauta to access classified discovery.

Unlike Trump, Nauta has not been charged with any offenses under the Espionage Act, a statute punishing the mishandling or disclosure of national defense information. Instead, he stands accused of obstructing the government's investigation for Trump. The government argues that this gives him no need to view classified information.

Nauta's attorneys played up their client's military service as a Navy veteran, but prosecutors note that those days are over.

Now, Nauta "no longer has a security clearance, and has not established that he has a need to know the sensitive information in the classified documents," the government argues in their 11-page legal brief.

Trump's attorneys have applied for security clearances, in order to review the evidence against their client, but the prosecution's latest legal brief suggests they "mischaracterized the scope of classified information counsel is currently authorized to view."

In a footnote, prosecutors allege that's not the only "misstatement" by Trump's lawyers, who they say falsely claimed the government argued the former president wasn't entitled to view classified evidence. Prosecutors claim that they told Trump's legal team that "all classified discovery" was "releasable" to the former president.