Jack Smith Slams Trump’s 2026 Trial Proposal for Jan. 6 Case in D.C.

Special Counsel Jack Smith's lawyers on Monday took serious issue with a proposal from Donald Trump to push back the start of his federal trial in Washington, D.C., until 2026.

"In service of a proposed trial date in 2026 that would deny the public its right to a speedy trial, the defendant cites inapposite statistics and cases, overstates the amount of new and non-duplicative discovery, and exaggerates the challenge of reviewing it effectively," Smith's lawyers wrote in a six-page brief filed to U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan.

In Washington, D.C., Trump stands accused of four felonies in connection with his attempts to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election. Those charges are conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and violation of a Reconstruction-era civil rights statute, protecting the right to vote and have that vote counted.

Trump's request to push back a trial more than two and a half years focused heavily on the 11.5 million pages of evidence that prosecutors disclosed that they would share with the defense during the discovery process, but Smith's assistants argued that roughly 65 percent of it was either "duplicative" or previously available to the defense.

"Approximately three million pages of the discovery—25% of the first production—come from entities associated with the defendant," Assistant Special Counsel Molly Gaston wrote. "Hundreds of thousands of other pages came from the National Archives—meaning that the defendant or his representatives reviewed them before the Government received them—or are publicly available, including the defendant’s tweets, Truth Social posts, campaign statements, and court papers involving challenges to the 2020 election by the defendant or his allies.

"Nearly one million more pages came from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, including hundreds of transcripts of interviews or depositions, a majority of which are already public in redacted form," Gaston added.

Though Trump cited the government's classified evidence as another reason for delay, prosecutors replied that "this is not a case about classified information" and said that "the Government does not anticipate introducing classified material in its case-in-chief."

Donald Trump and Jack Smith Drew Angerer/Getty Images; SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

In their 16-page legal brief filed last Thursday, Trump's attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche estimated that the massive discovery haul would stretch nearly 5,000 feet into the sky if stacked on top of each other, dwarfing the Washington Monument, which stands at 555 feet. The attorneys embedded an illustration to underline their point.

Trump's attorneys embedded this illustration comparing the height of 11.5 million pages of discovery stacked on top of each other against that of the Washington Monument and Statute of Liberty. Trump's defense filing

But prosecutors called that analogy a distraction.

"In cases such as this one, the burden of reviewing discovery cannot be measured by page count alone, and comparisons to the height of the Washington Monument and the length of a Tolstoy novel are neither helpful nor insightful; in fact, comparisons such as those are a distraction from the issue at hand—which is determining what is required to prepare for trial," the government's reply brief states.

"To accomplish that, the discovery should instead be measured by its relevance, organization, accessibility, searchability, and reviewability. Here, the Government has organized and produced materials in a manner designed to ease and expedite the defendant’s review and search, which allows for trial to proceed as the Government has proposed," the Smith team added.

Now charged in four separate indictments, Trump's calendar has been filling up with court appearances in D.C., New York, Florida, and Georgia. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan slated a trial in Trump's hush-money case for March 2024. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, slated a trial in the classified documents case for May 2024.

Smith's prosecutors want to ring in the new year with one in Trump's election-interference case for Jan. 2, 2024.

Trump's attorneys will face off against prosecutors in court again on Monday.