Jack Smith’s Prosecutors Say ‘No Basis’ to Delay Trump Documents Trial Beyond 2024 Election - The Messenger
Politics.
Jack Smith’s Prosecutors Say ‘No Basis’ to Delay Trump Documents Trial Beyond 2024 Election

The government responded on Thursday to a motion from former president Donald Trump's legal team requesting an indefinite delay to the Mar-a-Lago documents case

Published |Updated
Steve Reilly
Federal prosecutors on Thursday argued there is no merit to the arguments made by lawyers for former president Donald Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta that their trial in the Mar-a-Lago documents case should be indefinitely delayed through the 2024 election season.

"There is no basis in law or fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open-ended fashion, and the defendants provide none," prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith's team said in the 11-page document filed in South Florida federal court.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the historic 37-count indictment that charges him with wilful retention of sensitive national security records at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood after being arraigned on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Fla. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges including possession of national security documents after leaving office, obstruction, and making false statements.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Smith's filing Thursday came in response to a motion filed late Monday night by Trump's legal team requesting an open-ended delay. Among the arguments made in the Trump-Nauta filing, the ex-president's lawyers had said he cannot get a fair trial "during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle."

In the special counsel team's response, the prosecutors said the cases that Trump’s lawyers referenced to back up their arguments actually “do not help him." They noted that the case citations involved "a particularly heinous or vicious crime" that so inflamed the passions of their communities that a fair trial was nearly impossible without moving or delaying it.

"To state the obvious," Smith's federal prosecutors wrote, "the concerns that justify continuing or transferring a trial involving vicious murder, repeated rape, or a child victim do not justify an indefinite protracted continuance of this trial 'during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle.'"

Smith's prosecutors also pushed back against the argument by Trump's attorneys that a trial would interfere with Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Trump is currently the frontrunner in polls for the Republican Party's presidential nomination.

"[T]he demands of Defendants’ professional schedules do not provide a basis to delay trial in this case," prosecutors said. "Many indicted defendants have demanding jobs that require a considerable amount of their time and energy, or a significant amount of travel. The Speedy Trial Act contemplates no such factor as a basis for a continuance, and the Court should not indulge it here."

Prosecutors also said arguments by Trump's lawyers that the volume and classified nature of the records to be exchanged during discovery — the legal term for the pre-trial process of exchanging information between parties about witnesses and evidence — "are not novel" legal issues and do not justify departing from standard practices for scheduling trials.

The schedule for the proceedings against the former president will be set by U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee. After initially setting the trial date for Aug. 14, Cannon received written arguments from Smith suggesting a Dec. 11 beginning and Trump’s team doesn't want a start date set at all. 

An initial hearing before Cannon to determine the schedule going forward for the handling of classified information central to the criminal charges is scheduled for July 18 at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla.

