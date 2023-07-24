Trump Oval Office Meeting on US Election Security Improvements Draws Jack Smith’s Scrutiny

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team is zeroing in on a February 2020 Oval Office meeting where then-President Donald Trump praised improvements to the security of U.S. elections, according to a media report published Monday.

Sources familiar with the White House meeting told CNN Trump touted the work his administration had done to expand the use of paper ballots and support security audits of vote tallies to senior U.S. officials and White Staff staff present. Trump also suggested the FBI and Department of Homeland Security hold a press conference to take credit.

Trump’s comments during the meeting now stand in stark contrast to his rhetoric just weeks later when he began pushing voter-fraud conspiracy theories he then used to question and ultimately attempt to undermine the 2020 election.

The sources told CNN that Smith’s office has interviewed several former U.S. officials with knowledge of the meeting. In their questions to at least one of the officials, Smith’s team was interested in Trump’s reaction to the news from his advisors that the election systems were secure and whether he was well-informed on the topic.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, Donald Trump Alex Wong/Getty Images; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The interest in the meeting is the latest indication Smith’s team is looking for testimony about Trump’s mindset regarding the claims he'd later make about the veracity of the 2020 election won by now-President Joe Biden.

Earlier Monday, the Daily Beast reported that the former commissioner of the New York Police Department who collected evidence of fraud for the Trump campaign in 2020 has cut a deal with Smith to hand over the records.

Smith received nearly 2,000 pages on how Bernard Kerik was looking into the fraud, according to a CNN story about the material. Kerik’s lawyers had initially refused to hand the documents over, citing attorney-client privilege due to the fact that Kerik was working on behalf of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer.