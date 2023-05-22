The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    J.D. Vance Endorses Bernie Moreno in Ohio Senate Race

    The Republican senator called Moreno a "close personal friend" and a "political outsider" whom he looked forward to having in the Senate.

    Alec Dent
    Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, announced his support for fellow Republican Bernie Moreno in his bid for incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. Moreno previously ran for the Senate in 2022, dropping out to support Vance.

    News of the endorsement was shared exclusively with Fox News, where it was reported that Vance said of the Senate candidate: “It’s time to turn the tides on the establishment insiders who sell out our country to special interests and elect more political outsiders like Bernie, who will always put America First in Washington, D.C."

    Moreno responded on Fox that he was "honored to have earned the endorsement of Senator Vance," added that he is a "close personal friend" as a "fellow political outsider."

    Moreno has endorsement Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, and Fox reported that Trump may endorse Moreno.

