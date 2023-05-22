J.D. Vance Endorses Bernie Moreno in Ohio Senate Race

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, announced his support for fellow Republican Bernie Moreno in his bid for incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. Moreno previously ran for the Senate in 2022, dropping out to support Vance.

News of the endorsement was shared exclusively with Fox News, where it was reported that Vance said of the Senate candidate: “It’s time to turn the tides on the establishment insiders who sell out our country to special interests and elect more political outsiders like Bernie, who will always put America First in Washington, D.C."

Moreno responded on Fox that he was "honored to have earned the endorsement of Senator Vance," added that he is a "close personal friend" as a "fellow political outsider."

Moreno has endorsement Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, and Fox reported that Trump may endorse Moreno.