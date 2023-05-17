‘It’s Out There’: Joe Scarborough Says Gay Republicans in Senate, blasts GOP Hypocrisy
The MSNBC host advised viewers to keep an eye out for “certain officials” in the GOP who “overcompensate.”
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough blasted the GOP as hypocrites on Wednesday and hinted there are closeted gay officials in the party when defending a Florida teacher under investigation for showing her students a film featuring a gay character.
On "Morning Joe," Scarborough said he was perplexed by the story of a teacher who said she is under investigation by Florida's Department of Education after a parent reported her for showing the Disney movie "Stranger World" to her fifth grade class last year. The movie features an openly gay character. Florida law restricts the discussion of gender and sex in public classrooms.
“You want to meet some gay people?” Scarborough said.
“Don’t say it,” the Rev. Al Sharpton, a guest on the show, said.
- Joe Scarborough Says Biden Calls Him to Criticize His Coverage: ‘Still Cogent’
- Baldwin, First Openly LGBTQ Senator, Seeks Reelection at a Perilous Time
- Woman Says Two Gay Resorts Refused to Serve Her Because she is a Woman
- Republicans Threatening to ‘Blow Up the Economy’ Over Debt Ceiling Talks, Maryland Sen. Van Hollen Says
- ‘We Could Screw This Up’: McConnell Fears GOP May Not Retake Senate
“Go to the Republican Caucus meeting in the United States Senate,” Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, responded.
The MSNBC host asked how Republicans could be offended by gay characters in movies when there are so many gay people in the party itself, closeted and not.
“I'm just saying there are [gay people] throughout the Republican Party. In South Carolina, everywhere I go, it's out there and people are smirking but I'm just saying. I'm not outing anybody. I'm just saying there are gay people around so please don't act like, ‘Oh my god, there are gay people in this movie so we got to fire teachers now,’” he said.
Scarborough also blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, specifically and asked, “Does Ron DeSantis not have any gay people not working on his staff?”
The former congressman said gay men have been attracted to working in the GOP for decades.
“They just are. It’s been that way for 20, 25 years,” he said.
Scarborough said he may be getting himself into trouble and ended the segment by telling viewers to “look for certain public officials who overcompensate.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Sen. John Thune to Endorse Sen. Tim Scott for 2024 RacePolitics
- No Debt Limit Breakthrough Yet as Biden and McCarthy Prepare to Meet MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics