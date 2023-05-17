‘It’s Out There’: Joe Scarborough Says Gay Republicans in Senate, blasts GOP Hypocrisy

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough blasted the GOP as hypocrites on Wednesday and hinted there are closeted gay officials in the party when defending a Florida teacher under investigation for showing her students a film featuring a gay character.

On "Morning Joe," Scarborough said he was perplexed by the story of a teacher who said she is under investigation by Florida's Department of Education after a parent reported her for showing the Disney movie "Stranger World" to her fifth grade class last year. The movie features an openly gay character. Florida law restricts the discussion of gender and sex in public classrooms.

“You want to meet some gay people?” Scarborough said.

“Don’t say it,” the Rev. Al Sharpton, a guest on the show, said.

“Go to the Republican Caucus meeting in the United States Senate,” Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, responded.

The MSNBC host asked how Republicans could be offended by gay characters in movies when there are so many gay people in the party itself, closeted and not.

“I'm just saying there are [gay people] throughout the Republican Party. In South Carolina, everywhere I go, it's out there and people are smirking but I'm just saying. I'm not outing anybody. I'm just saying there are gay people around so please don't act like, ‘Oh my god, there are gay people in this movie so we got to fire teachers now,’” he said.

Scarborough also blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, specifically and asked, “Does Ron DeSantis not have any gay people not working on his staff?”

The former congressman said gay men have been attracted to working in the GOP for decades.

“They just are. It’s been that way for 20, 25 years,” he said.

Scarborough said he may be getting himself into trouble and ended the segment by telling viewers to “look for certain public officials who overcompensate.”