‘It’s Mike Pence. I’m Sorry to Bother You’: Former Vice President’s Fundraising Ramps Up as Debate Nears 

In his bid to qualify for the first Republican presidential debate, former Vice President Mike Pence is trying something new in the hyperactive world of online fundraising — soft and gentle messages, like mayonnaise on white toast.

“It’s Mike Pence. I'm sorry to bother you on a Friday but we've hit the first major deadline of our campaign. Can you spare $5?” the former vice president texted on June 30, the last day of the critical second quarter of fundraising.

Like Pence himself, the messages aren’t aggressive or confrontational. There’s none of the emotional blackmail associated with the Trump-Pence campaign in 2020, when messages purportedly from Trump’s sons included appeals such as “I convinced my father to give you another chance.”

Instead, Pence’s come-ons are like a glass of warm milk — with just a modest plea at the end.

“Mike Pence here. In times of trouble, I turn to prayer & the Bible. If you are also a true believer I have a message for you,” Pence texted Saturday morning from Central Indiana’s 317 area code.

Pence has until Aug. 21, two days before the first debate, to show that he’s collected donations from 40,000 separate donors. By most accounts that would seem like an easy hurdle to clear: As a former vice president he’s got plenty of name recognition and a flush Rolodex after spending four years doing much of the fundraising for Trump himself.

But although Pence has been sitting steady at 3rd place in most national polling, his campaign hasn’t announced that he’s qualified – even as candidates dwelling in the single-digits, like Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, have already touted that they’ve made the stage.

Even with Trump consistently teasing that he will skip the debates because he doesn’t want to give his opponents a chance to attack him, the first showdown of the Republican candidates looks to be a pivotal moment coming five months before Iowa holds its caucuses.

The Republican National Committee set the bar for making the stage at 40,000 individual donors, showing at least 1% support among likely Republican voters in approved polls and signing a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee, as a way to narrow the quite expansive field of candidates.

If candidates can show that they have the required individual donations and have received enough support in the approved polls, they will then be sent a copy of the RNC’s pledge to sign 48 hours ahead of the debate, an RNC official told The Messenger Monday.

The Pence campaign did not return a request for comment. But the RNC official said they’re confident Pence will likely clear the bar to make the stage, which could set up a very interesting dynamic indeed.

The RNC, the official noted, arranges the debate stage traditionally with the highest polling candidate in the center of the stage, flanked by the next highest polling candidates.

If trends continue as they have been for the last month or so, that would put Trump squarely between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Pence at the very first debate.

Pence’s super PAC has recently been attacking Trump hard with a pair of ads which mocked the former president as a “weak man” for letting his supporters storm the Capitol and attack police officers on January 6th and later hitting Trump in a separate spot for being close with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – giving a taste of what could happen if both men appear onstage together in a little more than a month.