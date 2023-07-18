Israeli Artifacts Reportedly Remain at Trump Mar-a-Lago Estate - The Messenger
Politics.
Israeli Artifacts Reportedly Remain at Trump Mar-a-Lago Estate

The artifacts were loaned to the United States in 2019, with how they wound up at Mar-a-Lago unclear

Published
Alec Dent
Antiquities loaned to the United States by Israel in 2019 were meant to be returned after only a few weeks. Now, nearly four years later, they've been at Mar-a-Lago according to a new report, with Israeli officials attempting to get them back.

Artifacts, including ancient candles, were meant to be displayed at the White House for a Hanukkah event, according to a report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz. They did not end up being displayed, and were stranded in the United States after COVID-19 pandemic protocols prevented an employee of the Israeli Antiquities Authority from traveling to America to retrieve them. Israel Hasson, the former director of the IAA, reportedly said the items were too delicate to be sent back any other way.

Instead of going to Saul Fox, a major donor to the IAA based in America, for safekeeping as Israeli officials requested, the artifacts reportedly wound up at former President Donald Trump's Florida resort and club, where Trump has also been charged with illegally housing classified documents.

It is not currently known how the Israeli antiquities wound up at Mar-a-Lago. The IAA and Israeli government have been attempting to retrieve the artifacts from Mar-a-Lago, according to Haaretz, but have not yet been successful in their endeavors.

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
