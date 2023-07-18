Israeli Artifacts Reportedly Remain at Trump Mar-a-Lago Estate
The artifacts were loaned to the United States in 2019, with how they wound up at Mar-a-Lago unclear
Antiquities loaned to the United States by Israel in 2019 were meant to be returned after only a few weeks. Now, nearly four years later, they've been at Mar-a-Lago according to a new report, with Israeli officials attempting to get them back.
Artifacts, including ancient candles, were meant to be displayed at the White House for a Hanukkah event, according to a report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz. They did not end up being displayed, and were stranded in the United States after COVID-19 pandemic protocols prevented an employee of the Israeli Antiquities Authority from traveling to America to retrieve them. Israel Hasson, the former director of the IAA, reportedly said the items were too delicate to be sent back any other way.
Instead of going to Saul Fox, a major donor to the IAA based in America, for safekeeping as Israeli officials requested, the artifacts reportedly wound up at former President Donald Trump's Florida resort and club, where Trump has also been charged with illegally housing classified documents.
It is not currently known how the Israeli antiquities wound up at Mar-a-Lago. The IAA and Israeli government have been attempting to retrieve the artifacts from Mar-a-Lago, according to Haaretz, but have not yet been successful in their endeavors.
- Trump to Return Priceless Israeli Antiquities That Have Been ‘Stranded’ at Mar-a-Lago
- Special Counsel Wrapping Up Trump Mar-a-Lago Probe: Report
- Kari Lake ‘Practically Lives’ at Mar-a-Lago: Report
- Trump Mar-a-Lago Maintenance Worker Charged in Documents Case
- Trump Mar-a-Lago affidavit takeaways: Unsecure top secret records and possible obstruction
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics