IRS Whistleblowers to Testify On Hunter Biden Criminal Tax Probe

The House Oversight Committee announced on Wednesday a hearing with IRS whistleblowers on the recent Hunter Biden criminal tax probe and the Biden family's financial dealings.
Committee Chairman James Comer will hear from people "who possess critical information related to the committee’s investigation," according to the announcement.
Whistleblowers will be questioned about the role the Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service played in recent Hunter Biden investigation as well.
The meeting will happen next Wednesday, July 19, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.
According to Comer, the investigation has made rapid progress since January.
"From the thousands of financial records we’ve obtained, we know the Biden family set up over a 20 shell companies, engaged in intentionally complicated financial transactions with foreign adversaries, and made a concerted effort to hide the payments and avoid scrutiny,” Comer said.
In the announcement, he also said the IRS whistleblowers and witnesses confirmed that the DOJ "refused to follow evidence that implicated Joe Biden, tipped off Hunter Biden’s attorneys, allowed the clock to run out with respect to certain charges, and put Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal."
