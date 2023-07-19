IRS Whistleblower Says Prosecutors Blocked Him From Viewing Full Contents of Hunter Biden Laptop - The Messenger
IRS Whistleblower Says Prosecutors Blocked Him From Viewing Full Contents of Hunter Biden Laptop

'There were investigative steps that were definitely obstructed by DOJ that I had never seen in my 13 years'

Stephen Neukam
Gary Shapley and Joe ZieglerBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

IRS investigators were blocked from having access to the full contents of Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop in their probe of the president's son, an IRS whistleblower told House lawmakers on Wednesday.

"We saw some, but not all," IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley said of the material on the Hunter Biden laptop.

Shapley testified before the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating his and another whistleblower's claims that prosecutors mishandled the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden.

Shapley said it was the first time he had been blocked from accessing evidence in an investigation.

"That's the first time I've experienced being limited to evidence," Shapley said. "There were investigative steps that were definitely obstructed by DOJ that I had never seen in my 13 years."

