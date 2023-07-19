IRS Whistleblower Says Prosecutors Blocked Him From Viewing Full Contents of Hunter Biden Laptop

IRS investigators were blocked from having access to the full contents of Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop in their probe of the president's son, an IRS whistleblower told House lawmakers on Wednesday.
"We saw some, but not all," IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley said of the material on the Hunter Biden laptop.
Shapley testified before the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating his and another whistleblower's claims that prosecutors mishandled the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden.
Shapley said it was the first time he had been blocked from accessing evidence in an investigation.
- IRS Whistleblowers to Testify On Hunter Biden Criminal Tax Probe
- House GOP Committee Chair Says IRS Whistleblowers Alleged Misconduct in Hunter Biden Case
- House Biden Probe: IRS Whistleblowers v. DOJ and FBI
- IRS Whistleblower Says Biden Investigation Won’t Go Anywhere Without Special Prosecutor
- House Committee to Review IRS Whistleblower Complaint Following Hunter Biden Plea Deal
"That's the first time I've experienced being limited to evidence," Shapley said. "There were investigative steps that were definitely obstructed by DOJ that I had never seen in my 13 years."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics