IRS Whistleblower Says Biden Investigation Won’t Go Anywhere Without Special Prosecutor

Independent attorney needed to ‘bring the proper charges so that there can be some faith restored in our justice system,' IRS Whistleblower Joseph Ziegler said on Fox News

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Unless a special prosecutor is named to investigate the claims against the Biden family, IRS Whistleblower Joseph Ziegler says the probe won't move forward.

During a Fox News interview on Friday, Ziegler was questioned about the July 10 letter Delaware US Attorney David Weiss sent to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., alleging that the $10 million bribe money Joe and Hunter Biden received was part of an "ongoing investigation."

Ziegler was asked if he knew if there is still an investigation in progress.

"I was removed from that team May 15, 2023. I have no idea what’s going on as far as that investigation goes," Ziegler replied. "I have stated multiple times that I don’t want to see other agents — FBI, IRS — go through the same thing we went through,"

Ziegler continued: "If there is other charges that are venued outside the district of Delaware, David Weiss is going to run into the same problem again and again. And that’s why we need to have an independent attorney assigned who has authority who can go in there, bring the proper charges so that there can be some faith restored in our justice system."

It is not yet clear what other charges Weiss, who was appointed by Donald Trump, is investigating.

On Friday, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wrote Attorney General Merrick Garland a letter demanding the release of interview transcripts from 11 Department of Justice officials for review.

Jordan wrote that the committee is looking forward to Weiss' appearance before the committee, but they must first review the interview transcripts. He gave Garland a deadline of July 24 and threatened to issue a subpoena if they do not receive the information they have requested by that date.

