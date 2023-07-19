IRS Whistleblower: ‘Roadblock After Roadblock Was Put Up’ in Hunter Biden investigation - The Messenger
IRS Whistleblower: ‘Roadblock After Roadblock Was Put Up’ in Hunter Biden investigation

IRS special agent Joseph Ziegler said that he was repeatedly denied approval to investigate the Biden family more thoroughly

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler during his CBS News interview with Catherine Herridge.Image via CBS News

Internal Revenue Services whistleblower Joseph Ziegler claimed that the IRS was denied approval to carry out a full investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s family.

“I was asking to do these certain things and roadblock after roadblock was put up in front of me,” Ziegler told Catherine Herridge of CBS News on Wednesday.

Previously known to the public as “Agent X,” Ziegler revealed his identity as a whistleblower Wednesday. He is a special agent at the IRS, where he has worked for 13 years, and is the second IRS agent to come forward alleging misconduct in the investigation into the Biden family and Hunter Biden probe–the first was Ziegler’s supervisor, IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley.

Ziegler said that he wanted to interview Biden’s adult children because “a lot of the business deductions, expenses related to the adult children,” but that he “never received the approval to talk to those people.” The reason given by superiors for not allowing those interviews was that they would “get us into hot water.”

Read More

Ziegler, who says he is a Democrat, said he worked on the probe for five years and feels it was not complete.

“Any time we potentially wanted to go down the road of asking questions related to the president, it was, "that's going to take too much approvals. We can't ask those questions,” said Ziegler. “And I mean it created an environment that was very hard to deal with.”

His comments echoed previous statements given to House Ways and Means Committee investigators when Ziegler was still an anonymous source. At the time he said that Lesley Wolf, an assistant U.S. attorney, denied requests to more thoroughly investigate Hunter Biden.

“It will get us into hot water if we interview the president's grandchildren,” Ziegler claimed Wolf told him.

