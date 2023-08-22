IRS Whistleblower Attorney Says ‘David Weiss Has To Go’ After Beau Biden Connection Revealed

Mark Lytle, an attorney for one of the IRS whistleblowers in the Hunter Biden probe, told Fox News on Monday that special counsel David Weiss, who was appointed to the case earlier this month, "must go."

"My overall reaction with all of this information that's come out … [is] that David Weiss has to go," Lytle told Martha MacCallum while appearing on "The Story." "He cannot be special counsel in this case — every day there are new revelations about Mr. Weiss and the way he's handled this case."

Weiss, a U.S. District Attorney in Delaware, was appointed by former President Donald Trump, but Lytle, who represents whistleblower Gary Shapley, says President Joe Biden has too much history with him.

Lytle's comments come after a weekend report from The Washington Post revealed that Weiss has a background of working with the Biden family.

During his time serving as the acting U.S. attorney in Delaware, Weiss collaborated with then Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden and eldest son of the president who passed away from cancer in 2015, on a 2010 fraud conviction. The two reportedly coordinated often on other cases as well, Beau Biden’s chief of staff at the state attorney general’s office, Tim Mullaney Sr. told the Post.

However, the Post reported that Mullaney said "everybody knows everybody" in Delaware and it was not unusual or uncommon for him to bump into President Biden around town. Mullaney said he was not aware of any unprofessional relationship between the eldest Biden son and Weiss.

Hunter Biden speaks during the World Food Program USA's 2016 McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at the Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Kris Connor/WireImage

Lytle pointed to another report that revealed Weiss had no intention of pursuing charges against the first son until the IRS whistleblowers, like his client, came forward, which MacCallum concurred on, citing the New York Times.

"That just it says a lot, doesn't it, that when somebody came forward and told the truth, then the prosecutor decided that they would say, ‘Oh, yes, this is an ongoing investigation' and put it all into high gear," MacCallum said to Lytle.

Lytle said recent reports will aid in showing his client, Shapley, and fellow whistleblower Joseph Ziegler were right in saying Weiss was turned down when he tried to bring charges to the first son's in his residential area of Central District of California.

"The fact that [Weiss] got appointed special counsel necessarily means that D.C. and L.A. turned him down, which contradicts what he told Congress. And so there's all kinds of problems with why he needs to step down," Weiss said.