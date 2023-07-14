IRS Collects $38 Million from High-Income Tax Delinquents

The Internal Revenue Service announced that it collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 taxpayers in recent months.

“It just shows you how much money is out there in delinquent taxes, and there are so many more cases for us to tackle,” IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel told reporters at a briefing Thursday.

These tax delinquents were all high-income taxpayers, some of whom can now expect a criminal investigation for tax evasion. One individual purchased new luxury cars from Maserati and Bentley instead of paying his taxes.

Werfel chalked up his agency's ability to identify tax delinquents to new resources from the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year, even as the enforcement staff has fallen by one third in the last decade.