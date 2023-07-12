Iowa Republicans Pass 6-Week Abortion Ban

Republicans in the Iowa state legislature approved a bill Tuesday that would ban abortions after six weeks, with a handful of exceptions.

The bill, which would go into effect immediately if Gov. Kim Reynolds signs it into law, would ban all abortions after six weeks except for cases of rape and incest, when the life of the woman is in danger, miscarriages and if the fetus has an abnormality that a doctor diagnoses as “incompatible with life.”

Under the bill, exceptions for rape will only apply if the assault is reported to a public or private health official within 45 days. Pregnancies resulting from incest must be reported within 140 days to qualify for the bill’s exception.

The state’s Republican majority approved the bill in a one-day, 15-hour special legislative session. The Iowa House of Representatives voted 54-33 in favor of the bill, while the state’s Senate approved it 32-17.

Reynolds said last week that she called the session specifically for the approval of legislation curtailing abortion rights.

While Reynolds, a Republican, had not explicitly indicated in calling the special session that she would sign the bill, she said late Tuesday in a statement that she will sign it Friday.

“The voices of Iowans and their democratically elected representatives cannot be ignored any longer, and justice for the unborn should not be delayed,” Reynolds said. “As a pro-life governor, I am also committed to continuing policies to support women in planning for motherhood, promote the importance of fatherhood, and encourage strong families.”

The bill would become one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

Abortion is currently legal in Iowa until the 20th week of pregnancy.

Reynolds called the special session one month after the state’s Supreme Court ruled 3-3 on whether a 2018 six-week abortion ban in the state should be reinstated after it was blocked by a lower court.

The court failed to reach a majority decision after one of its seven justices recused herself because of a conflict of interest.

The ban is highly likely to linger over the 2024 Republican presidential primary and its first contest in the state. It is also likely to face court challenges, even in the wake of last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health that overturned the landmark 1972 Roe v. Wade case.

A March 2023 poll by the Des Moines Register found that a majority of adults in the state approve of abortion in all or most cases. Nationwide, some 61 percent of registered voters disapproved of the high court’s Dobbs decision, according to an NBC News poll.