Iowa Republicans Pass 6-Week Abortion Ban - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Iowa Republicans Pass 6-Week Abortion Ban

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she plans to sign the bill Friday

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addresses the virtual convention on August 25, 2020. Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

Republicans in the Iowa state legislature approved a bill Tuesday that would ban abortions after six weeks, with a handful of exceptions.

The bill, which would go into effect immediately if Gov. Kim Reynolds signs it into law, would ban all abortions after six weeks except for cases of rape and incest, when the life of the woman is in danger, miscarriages and if the fetus has an abnormality that a doctor diagnoses as “incompatible with life.”

Under the bill, exceptions for rape will only apply if the assault is reported to a public or private health official within 45 days. Pregnancies resulting from incest must be reported within 140 days to qualify for the bill’s exception.

The state’s Republican majority approved the bill in a one-day, 15-hour special legislative session. The Iowa House of Representatives voted 54-33 in favor of the bill, while the state’s Senate approved it 32-17.

Read More

Reynolds said last week that she called the session specifically for the approval of legislation curtailing abortion rights.

While Reynolds, a Republican, had not explicitly indicated in calling the special session that she would sign the bill, she said late Tuesday in a statement that she will sign it Friday.

“The voices of Iowans and their democratically elected representatives cannot be ignored any longer, and justice for the unborn should not be delayed,” Reynolds said. “As a pro-life governor, I am also committed to continuing policies to support women in planning for motherhood, promote the importance of fatherhood, and encourage strong families.”

The bill would become one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

Abortion is currently legal in Iowa until the 20th week of pregnancy.

Reynolds called the special session one month after the state’s Supreme Court ruled 3-3 on whether a 2018 six-week abortion ban in the state should be reinstated after it was blocked by a lower court.

The court failed to reach a majority decision after one of its seven justices recused herself because of a conflict of interest.

The ban is highly likely to linger over the 2024 Republican presidential primary and its first contest in the state. It is also likely to face court challenges, even in the wake of last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health that overturned the landmark 1972 Roe v. Wade case.

A March 2023 poll by the Des Moines Register found that a majority of adults in the state approve of abortion in all or most cases. Nationwide, some 61 percent of registered voters disapproved of the high court’s Dobbs decision, according to an NBC News poll.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.