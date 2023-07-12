Iowa Legislature Backs Strict Limits on Abortion in Special Session
The bill passed by a 56-34 vote in the state House and a 32-17 vote in the Senate and now heads to Reynolds' desk.
Iowa’s Republican-dominated legislature on Tuesday passed a bill to approve a six-week abortion ban — which, if signed into law as expected by GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds, would place Iowa among the states with some of the tightest abortion restrictions in the nation.
The vote took place after Reynolds called a rare special legislative session in response to the state Supreme Court verdict last month permanently blocked a similar 2018 law championed by the governor. The 2018 law banned abortions when a “fetal heartbeat” – or more accurately, the first detectable signs of activity in cardiac cells, which emerges around the sixth week of pregnancy.
Reynolds said in a statement last week that “the sole purpose of [the special session is] enacting legislation that addresses abortion and protects unborn lives.” She is expected to sign the legislation quickly – likely kicking off another round of legal challenges centered on whether Iowa’s state constitution enshrines a right to abortion. That is the matter on which the state Supreme Court ruled last month in the case concerning the 2018 abortion law.
During a press conference on Monday, Ruth Richardson, CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said the organization is “prepared to challenge this within court.”
The new bill, which would take effect as soon as Reynolds signs it, would replace Iowa’s current 20-week abortion law. The six-week ban includes exceptions for cases of rape, incest, fetal abnormalities that a physician has deemed “incompatible with life,” and a life-endangering physical illness caused by or arising from the pregnancy.
Emily Boevers, an Iowa obstetrician/gynecologist, said she believes the legislation was driven by a “special agenda” and does not reflect public desires. According to a March 2023 poll from Des Moines Register/Mediacom of 805 Iowa adults, 61% said abortion should be legal in all or most cases
Instead, Boevers says, a six-week ban is detrimental for patients who likely won’t even know they are pregnant and it will also negatively impact recruitment and retention of medical providers in the state.
“Not a lot of people recognize that they're pregnant at six weeks or before,” she said. “Between people that either have irregular cycles or people who are using contraception to have extended cycling. This is a known problem with having a six-week ban, that a reasonable number of people will not yet know they're pregnant.”
Such restrictions in a state with already limited healthcare providers will make medical providers even more scarce, she said.
“It can be medically dangerous to not be able to offer standard of care, obviously,” she said. “But some of it is just frustration of not being able to take the best care of our patients.”
Pete McRoberts, policy director of ACLU Iowa, said that the new law is really a ban on “what we think, based on medical experts, is 95% of abortions.” He added that the timeframe is based on when embryonic cardiac activity is detected, which, like Boevers said, can happen even before some women know they are pregnant.
That’s because doctors use the date of a person’s last menstrual period as the beginning of pregnancy, meaning that a person who is six weeks pregnant is generally only two weeks past their first missed period.
Of particular concern, McRoberts added, is the fact that the limited exceptions to the law do not apply to a mother experiencing “psychological conditions” or “emotional conditions” from a pregnancy.
“The idea that this law would be written is so draconian when they know better,” he said. “They could be true to their values, even though I think they're wrong, and write a law that is humane.”
