Iowa Judge Temporarily Blocks Six-Week Abortion Ban

An Iowa Judge has temporarily blocked the state's newly enacted 6-week abortion ban, just days after it was signed into law.

On Friday afternoon, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a measure to ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, promoting the new law on stage at the Iowa Family Leadership Conference, described as “largest gathering of Christians seeking cultural transformation in the family, church, government and more.”

The emergency motion, from a district judge in Polk County, was requested by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman clinic and the ACLU of Iowa, while the group’s legal challenge against the six-week ban continues to play out.

The groups challenging the ban, which took effect immediately following Reynolds signature, argue that the law violates the state constitution. According to the lawsuit, the legislation “unlawfully violates the rights of Petitioners, their medical providers and other staff, and their patients under the Iowa Constitution and would severely jeopardize their health, safety, and welfare.”

During a Friday hearing on the injunction, Peter Im, attorney representing Planned Parenthood Federation of America, speaking before District Judge Joseph Seidlin, argued that the legislation in question, “unquestionably imposes an undue burden on those seeking abortions in Iowa, therefore its unconstitutional, full stop.”

The petitioners had asked Seidlin to block the bill immediately on Friday, but that request was declined.

Representing the state, Daniel Johnston argued that Iowa does not protect a right to abortion. He said that “conspicuously missing” from the petitioner’s argument, is “any consideration of the unborn life that is lost as a consequence of the abortion procedure.”

Until Friday when Reynolds signed the legislation, the state had previously upheld a 20-week abortion ban.

"The court believes it must follow current Iowa Supreme Court precedent and preserve the status quo," Seidlin said in his ruling.

The six week ban passed a 56-34 vote in the state House and a 32-17 vote in the Senate last week, following a rare special legislative session in response to the state Supreme Court’s decision to permanently block an almost identical 2018 law, which would ban abortions if a “fetal heartbeat,” or the first detectable signs of activity in cardiac cells, is detected. This cardiac activity is usually detectable around six weeks of pregnancy.

A district court placed an injunction on the 2018 bill in 2019 because it was “violative of both the due process and equal protection provisions of the Iowa Constitution.” The same three groups pursuing this lawsuit against the 6-week ban also challenged the 2018 legislation.