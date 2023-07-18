Iowa Governor Plans to Appeal Ruling Blocking Six-Week Abortion Ban

On Tuesday, Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will appeal a temporary block on the state’s six-week abortion ban, which was only in effect for three days until a district judge stopped it.

Iowa district Judge Joseph Seidlin on Monday granted an injunction to Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman clinic and the ACLU of Iowa, who argue that the ban violates the state constitution. According to the lawsuit, the law “unlawfully violates the rights of Petitioners, their medical providers and other staff, and their patients under the Iowa Constitution and would severely jeopardize their health, safety, and welfare.”

Reynolds confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that an appeal is “just a matter of time,” and that she is working with lawyers in Attorney General Brenna Bird’s office, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

The six-week ban passed last week after a rare special legislative session in response to the state Supreme Court’s decision last month to permanently block a similar 2018 law. The 2018 law banned abortions upon the detection of a “fetal heartbeat,” which usually appears around six weeks of pregnancy.

In 2019, a district court placed an injunction on the 2018 bill, saying it was: “violative of both the due process and equal protection provisions of the Iowa Constitution.”

As it stands now, abortion in Iowa is legal up until 20 weeks of pregnancy.

But Reynolds said she thinks “the bill that we passed is constitutional, especially with the changes that we’ve seen,” the Associated Press reported. She added, referring to the three days that the ban was in effect before the judge blocked it on Monday, “we passed it, it went into law, and for three days we were saving babies.”