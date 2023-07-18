Iowa Governor Plans to Appeal Ruling Blocking Six-Week Abortion Ban - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Iowa Governor Plans to Appeal Ruling Blocking Six-Week Abortion Ban

Abortion rights advocates say the law violates the Iowa Constitution

Published |Updated
Khaya Himmelman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will appeal a temporary block on the state’s six-week abortion ban, which was only in effect for three days until a district judge stopped it. 

Iowa district Judge Joseph Seidlin on Monday granted an injunction to Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman clinic and the ACLU of Iowa, who argue that the ban violates the state constitution. According to the lawsuit, the law “unlawfully violates the rights of Petitioners, their medical providers and other staff, and their patients under the Iowa Constitution and would severely jeopardize their health, safety, and welfare.”

Reynolds confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that an appeal is “just a matter of time,” and that she is working with lawyers in Attorney General Brenna Bird’s office, according to reporting from the Associated Press

The six-week ban passed last week after a rare special legislative session in response to the state Supreme Court’s decision last month to permanently block a similar 2018 law. The 2018 law banned abortions upon the detection of a “fetal heartbeat,” which usually appears around six weeks of pregnancy. 

Read More

In 2019, a district court placed an injunction on the 2018 bill, saying it was: “violative of both the due process and equal protection provisions of the Iowa Constitution.”

As it stands now, abortion in Iowa is legal up until 20 weeks of pregnancy. 
But Reynolds said she thinks “the bill that we passed is constitutional, especially with the changes that we’ve seen,” the Associated Press reported. She added, referring to the three days that the ban was in effect before the judge blocked it on Monday, “we passed it, it went into law, and for three days we were saving babies.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.