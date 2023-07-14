Iowa Gov. Signs Six-Week Abortion Ban as Judge Hears Legal Challenge

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a measure Friday afternoon that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy – even as a state judge is hearing a request to block the policy from taking effect.

Reynolds, who convened a special one-day session of the state legislature on Tuesday to push the bill through, signed it on stage in Des Moines at the Iowa Family Leadership Conference, described as “largest gathering of Christians seeking cultural transformation in the family, church, government and more.”

Until this point, Iowa had allowed abortion until 20 weeks – a policy left standing after the state supreme court split 3-3 last month on a challenge to a 2018 law that sought to establish a six-week ban. At issue was whether Iowa’s constitution establishes a right to abortion.

In a statement responding to Iowa’s newly enacted 6-week abortion ban, the White House said, “Iowa’s new law will penalize health care providers and cause delays and denials of health and life-saving care.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to defend access to reproductive health care and fight any attempts to pass a national abortion ban,” the statement added.



The new law is already being challenged by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman clinic and the ACLU of Iowa, which have asked a state court to block the policy temporarily while their lawsuit continues. The three groups suing over the new bill also successfully challenged the 2018 law.

The groups said in their latest suit that the new law – which includes exception for rapie, incest, fetal abnormalities incompatible with life or a life-endangering illness caused by or arising from pregnancy – “unlawfully violates the rights of Petitioners, their medical providers and other staff, and their patients under the Iowa Constitution and would severely jeopardize their health, safety, and welfare.”

A hearing was set to begin at 1:30 p.m. local time in the Iowa District Court in Polk County with District Judge Joseph Seidlin.

"The abortion ban the Iowa Legislature passed today is a devastating blow to reproductive freedom," president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States Ruth Richardson said in a statement following the legislature’s vote. “We will exhaust all options to ensure Iowans have control of their bodily autonomy, now and for generations to come."

During a Democratic National Convention press conference ahead of Friday’s Iowa Family Leadership Conference, Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst described the ban as “the latest in the national effort to take away reproductive freedom from women and to take away our bodily autonomy.”

“Governor Reynolds and MAGA Republicans are doing what the special interests want,” she added. "We're hopeful that the lawsuit is successful and the injunction continues."

The bill passed on Tuesday by a 56-34 vote in the state House and a 32-17 vote in the Senate.

The groups challenging it argue that it violates the state constitution on the same grounds as the 2018 law that was struck down.

In 2019, a district judge placed an injunction on the 2018 law for being “violative of both the due process and equal protection provisions of the Iowa Constitution.”

A district court then rejected Reynolds’s request to reinstate the 2018 bill after the Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion in June 2022. In December 2022. Reynolds looked to the courts for the reinstatement of the bill just months before she ran for re-election–a move that the AP reported may have been a “political calculation.”

Under the new law, most Iowans won't be able to get abortions, said legal director of the ACLU of Iowa Rita Bettis Austen.

Planned Parenthood will still provide abortion care in Iowa within the legal guidelines, Richardson said. “We are committed to helping patients be seen in places that are accessible, whether that’s Nebraska, Minnesota, or a state outside of our affiliate.”