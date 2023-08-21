Iowa Gov. Reynolds Says Voters Won’t Give Trump a Pass: They ‘Expect Him to Be Here’
GOP Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday criticized former President Donald Trump for not participating in expected activities at the Iowa State Fair, including the popular fair-side chats, in an interview with Fox News.
"They expect him to be here," Reynolds said. "Iowans take it very seriously, they're very knowledgable, and they want to interact with the candidates."
Reynolds, who has not endorsed a Republican candidate in the primary, said it is possible — but not certain — that she would endorse before the state's caucuses in about five months.
"I'm remaining neutral, but I just don't want to rule it out down the road," Reynolds said.
Reynolds added that she does not think the Republican primary needs more candidates, instead noting that she believes the role of the Iowa primary is to narrow the field. Instead of adding more candidates to the pool, Reynolds encouraged the field of GOP presidential hopefuls to travel around the state and engage with voters.
A new Des Moines Register / NBC News /Mediacom Iowa poll found that Trump's lead in Iowa has grown despite his fourth criminal indictment.
- Ron DeSantis To Appear in Sprint Car Race With Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (Exclusive)
- Trump Takes Aim At Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds In Truth Social Post
- GOP White House Hopefuls Defend Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s After Trump Slammed Her for Not Endorsing Him
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Sends National Guard Soldiers to US Southern Border
- Trump to Sit With Hannity for Iowa Town Hall
- Super PAC Backing DeSantis Takes Aim At Trump For First Time In Iowa Ad
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also has double-digit support in the state according to the poll, with the other GOP presidential candidates trailing behind.
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics