Iowa Gov. Reynolds Says Voters Won’t Give Trump a Pass: They ‘Expect Him to Be Here’

GOP Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday criticized former President Donald Trump for not participating in expected activities at the Iowa State Fair, including the popular fair-side chats, in an interview with Fox News.

"They expect him to be here," Reynolds said. "Iowans take it very seriously, they're very knowledgable, and they want to interact with the candidates."

Reynolds, who has not endorsed a Republican candidate in the primary, said it is possible — but not certain — that she would endorse before the state's caucuses in about five months.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds criticized former President Donald Trump for not participating in the fair-side chats at the state fair Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"I'm remaining neutral, but I just don't want to rule it out down the road," Reynolds said.

Reynolds added that she does not think the Republican primary needs more candidates, instead noting that she believes the role of the Iowa primary is to narrow the field. Instead of adding more candidates to the pool, Reynolds encouraged the field of GOP presidential hopefuls to travel around the state and engage with voters.

A new Des Moines Register / NBC News /Mediacom Iowa poll found that Trump's lead in Iowa has grown despite his fourth criminal indictment.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also has double-digit support in the state according to the poll, with the other GOP presidential candidates trailing behind.