Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Sends National Guard Soldiers to US Southern Border
Reynolds is sending troops to Texas as part of the 'Operation Lone Star'
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, R, on Wednesday, authorized sending sent over 100 Iowa National Guard soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border. The troops will be in Texas until September 1.
The funds for the deployment will come from the American Rescue Plan, Biden's Covid-19 relief program.
"The Biden Administration has failed to respond to the crisis at the border and, in doing so, has failed the American people – Iowans included," Reynolds said in a statement. "They have created one of the most significant national security and humanitarian crises of our generation and are blatantly ignoring the impact it’s having on our states, cities, and our people."
- Trump Takes Aim At Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds In Truth Social Post
- Nebraska Sends National Guard Soldiers to Texas Border
- GOP White House Hopefuls Defend Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s After Trump Slammed Her for Not Endorsing Him
- Iowa Gov. Signs Six-Week Abortion Ban as Judge Hears Legal Challenge
- Migrants, Traffickers Use TikTok on Journey to US Southern Border
Nebraska has also recently sent a little over 50 soldiers to the Southern border to assist Texas with the inflow of immigrants, while also criticizing Biden's policies.
Reynolds had announced in May she would send the Iowa National Guard to Texas to support Gov. Greg Abbott in his ask for support, called "Operation Lone Star."
The Iowan soldiers will have the "mission of deterring illegal border crossings and preventing the trafficking of illegal substances by cartels through Texas."
