Iowa GOP Treasurer Endorses Ramaswamy, First Statewide Official to Back Upstart

GOP Iowa Treasurer Roby Smith has endorsed biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in the race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidency, Ramaswamy's campaign said Monday.

“Vivek Ramaswamy is a businessman, a fiscal conservative, and a champion of the taxpayer. He shares my ideals and the ideals of many Iowa families and small business owners,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith's endorsement marks the first statewide official in Iowa to weigh in ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucus in the state.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has said she has not ruled out endorsing before the state's caucuses, but remains neutral. Performing well in the Iowa caucuses is often a key part of obtaining a presidential nomination for candidates.

Despite the endorsement, a new Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll shows Ramaswamy far behind frontrunner and former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Forty-two percent of likely Republican caucusgoers said they plan to support Trump, while 19% said they plan to support DeSantis. Ramaswamy polled at 4%.