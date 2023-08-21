Iowa GOP Treasurer Endorses Ramaswamy, First Statewide Official to Back Upstart

GOP Iowa Treasurer Roby Smith has endorsed biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in the race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidency, Ramaswamy's campaign said Monday.
“Vivek Ramaswamy is a businessman, a fiscal conservative, and a champion of the taxpayer. He shares my ideals and the ideals of many Iowa families and small business owners,” Smith said in a statement.
Smith's endorsement marks the first statewide official in Iowa to weigh in ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucus in the state.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has said she has not ruled out endorsing before the state's caucuses, but remains neutral. Performing well in the Iowa caucuses is often a key part of obtaining a presidential nomination for candidates.
Despite the endorsement, a new Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll shows Ramaswamy far behind frontrunner and former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Forty-two percent of likely Republican caucusgoers said they plan to support Trump, while 19% said they plan to support DeSantis. Ramaswamy polled at 4%.
- Riding High From First GOP Debate, ‘Relentless’ Ramaswamy Hits The Trail In Iowa
- Vivek Ramaswamy Ahead of GOP Debate: Only ‘Donald Trump and Myself’ Matter
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- Vivek Ramaswamy Will Pay Supporters to Raise Money for His Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Is Having A ‘Bit Of A Moment’
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $5 Million to His Own Campaign
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics