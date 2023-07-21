Iowa Board of Medicine to Write Six-Week Abortion Ban Rules Despite Law Remaining Blocked - The Messenger
Iowa Board of Medicine to Write Six-Week Abortion Ban Rules Despite Law Remaining Blocked

The Iowa Board of Medicine will begin crafting rules to enforce the six-week ban during their next meeting on Sept. 1

Kayla Gallagher
Abortion-rights activists wait for state lawmakers to arrive before a Senate vote on a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy at the South Carolina Statehouse on May 23, 2023.Sean Rayford/Getty Images

After blocking the enforcement of a law that would ban abortions at six-weeks in Iowa, a judge left provisions in place directing the Iowa Board of Medicine to create rules of enforcement.

District Court Judge Joseph Seidelin ruled that if the medical board wants to put the ban in place, they need to craft specific rules for how it would be enforced in the state.

The Republican-led Iowa legislature passed the six-week ban in a special session earlier this month and it was signed by Republican Governor Kim Reynolds last week.

A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Inspection, Appeals and Licensing, which oversees the Board of Medicine, told the Gazette that the board would start the rule-making process during its next meeting on Sept. 1.

Meanwhile, Reynolds is also gearing up to appeal the ruling that blocked the ban and told reporters her appeal would come in "just a matter of time."

