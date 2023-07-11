Iowa Begins Special Session To Weigh 6-Week Abortion Ban - The Messenger
Politics
Iowa Begins Special Session To Weigh 6-Week Abortion Ban

This new proposal, known as the 'fetal heartbeat law,' is similar to one signed by the governor in 2018 that was permanently blocked by the courts

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Anti-abortion activists hold signs outside the US Supreme Court after overturning of Roe Vs. Wade, in Washington, D.C. Stefani Reynolds / AFP/Getty Images

The Iowa state legislature is beginning a special session Tuesday that is focused on a proposed law that would restrict abortion in the state.

A six-week abortion ban, proposed by Republican leaders in Iowa after calls from Governor Kim Reynolds to enact stricter abortion restrictions, is on the docket for a special one-day session in the legislature. The final vote is expected Tuesday evening, according to the Des Moines Register.

"I believe the prolife movement is the most important human rights cause of our time," Reynolds said in a statement requesting the session. "Not only will I continue to fight against the inhumanity of abortion, but I will also remain committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, promoting fatherhood and parenting, and continuing policies that encourage strong families."

This new proposal, know as the "fetal heartbeat law" is similar to one signed by the governor in 2018, however, that legislation was permanently blocked by the courts.

If the General Assembly of Iowa votes in favor of the ban and the governor's signature will put it into effect almost immediately, changing the state's abortion laws practically overnight.

The timeline, laid out by lawmakers, has the session beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and plan to cut off debates on the bill by 11:00 p.m. The Iowa House has a rule that debates must cease by midnight, but lawmakers can vote to suspend the rule if they wish to continue debate.

