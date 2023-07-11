Iowa Abortion Foes and Supporters Tangle Ahead of Legislature Vote on Six-Week Ban - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Iowa Abortion Foes and Supporters Tangle Ahead of Legislature Vote on Six-Week Ban

Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds convened a rare special session of the legislature Tuesday to vote on the bill

Published |Updated
Khaya Himmelman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Iowa State Capitol building is seen on October 09, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A six-week abortion ban that Iowa’s legislature is considering Tuesday in a rare special session misrepresents medical knowledge and could delay lifesaving care pregnant people experiencing complications, abortion advocates said in a public hearing. 

“At what point when your wife or your daughter or your sister is having a medical emergency related to pregnancy, do I get to save her life?” asked obstetrician and gynecologist Francesca Turner, speaking on behalf of Iowa American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “At what moment do I get to intervene–it’s unclear in this bill.”

Turner, one of at least two dozen of the public who testified during the 90-minute hearing ahead of an expected vote on the legislation, said the bill is “fraught with medical inaccuracies.” She added that adding specific time frames to exceptions like rape and incest, which must be reported within 45 days and 140 days respectively to qualify as an exemption, is “cruel and harmful.”

Iowa’s Republican governor, Kim Reynolds, convened the special legislative session after the state Supreme Court split 3-3 on the legality of a 2018 law calling for a six-week abortion limit, blocking it from taking effect.  

As it stands now, abortion is legal in Iowa up until the 20th week of pregnancy. The bill now being pushed by Iowa’s Republican-controlled legislature is almost identical to the 2018 “fetal heartbeat” law that banned abortions if a heartbeat was detectable, simply defined as “cardiac activity.”

Read More

The current bill would also ban abortions up until the sixth week of preganancy, with limited exceptions for cases of rape, incest, fetal abnormalities that a physician has deemed “incompatible with life”, and a life-endangering physical illness caused by or arised from the preganancy. 

Iowa abortion nurse April Clark, who described Iowa as at once being a “forerunner for human rights,” said the bill removes “rights from good functional citizens.”

But Maggie DeWitte, the executive director of anti-abortion group Pulse Life Advocates, said the legislation should be enacted as soon as possible. “Innocent lives have been lost while this law has been held up by injunctions and judges legislating from the bench, DeWitte said. “And while this delay happened, an estimated 2000 Iowa babies' lives would've been saved.”

“I think we have deluded ourselves into believing that people don't know that abortion is killing,” said medical student Timothy Samuelson, who testified in support of the bill. 

“You're going to hear emotionally charged arguments that somehow represent the majority of abortions, all wrapped in reproductive rights between a provider and the patient,” he said. “All the while forgetting about the other patient who's inside the room and their right to life.”

A complicated legal history

In a public statement last week, Reynolds said she held the legislative session “with the sole purpose of enacting legislation that addresses abortion and protects unborn lives.”

 A district judge placed an injunction on the 2018 law in 2019, ruling that it was “'violative of both the due process and equal protection provisions of the Iowa Constitution.”

And in December 2022, after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturned the constitutional right to abortion, Reynolds asked the state courts to reinstate the “fetal heartbeat” law. But a district Court judge rejected that request, saying that the court did not have the power to dissolve the permanent injunction placed on the law

Although the deadline for the hearing is officially 11 p.m, Tuesday, Pete McRoberts, policy director of ACLU Iowa, said there is no doubt about the outcome: the bill will pass and abortion will be banned up until the 6th-week of pregnancy. 

“The outcome, I think, is foregone,” he said. “I don’t see any possibility of amendments. I don’t see any chance that the legislative chambers will disagree on this.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.