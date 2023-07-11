Iowa Abortion Foes and Supporters Tangle Ahead of Legislature Vote on Six-Week Ban

A six-week abortion ban that Iowa’s legislature is considering Tuesday in a rare special session misrepresents medical knowledge and could delay lifesaving care pregnant people experiencing complications, abortion advocates said in a public hearing.

“At what point when your wife or your daughter or your sister is having a medical emergency related to pregnancy, do I get to save her life?” asked obstetrician and gynecologist Francesca Turner, speaking on behalf of Iowa American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “At what moment do I get to intervene–it’s unclear in this bill.”



Turner, one of at least two dozen of the public who testified during the 90-minute hearing ahead of an expected vote on the legislation, said the bill is “fraught with medical inaccuracies.” She added that adding specific time frames to exceptions like rape and incest, which must be reported within 45 days and 140 days respectively to qualify as an exemption, is “cruel and harmful.”

Iowa’s Republican governor, Kim Reynolds, convened the special legislative session after the state Supreme Court split 3-3 on the legality of a 2018 law calling for a six-week abortion limit, blocking it from taking effect.

As it stands now, abortion is legal in Iowa up until the 20th week of pregnancy. The bill now being pushed by Iowa’s Republican-controlled legislature is almost identical to the 2018 “fetal heartbeat” law that banned abortions if a heartbeat was detectable, simply defined as “cardiac activity.”

The current bill would also ban abortions up until the sixth week of preganancy, with limited exceptions for cases of rape, incest, fetal abnormalities that a physician has deemed “incompatible with life”, and a life-endangering physical illness caused by or arised from the preganancy.

Iowa abortion nurse April Clark, who described Iowa as at once being a “forerunner for human rights,” said the bill removes “rights from good functional citizens.”

But Maggie DeWitte, the executive director of anti-abortion group Pulse Life Advocates, said the legislation should be enacted as soon as possible. “Innocent lives have been lost while this law has been held up by injunctions and judges legislating from the bench, DeWitte said. “And while this delay happened, an estimated 2000 Iowa babies' lives would've been saved.”

“I think we have deluded ourselves into believing that people don't know that abortion is killing,” said medical student Timothy Samuelson, who testified in support of the bill.

“You're going to hear emotionally charged arguments that somehow represent the majority of abortions, all wrapped in reproductive rights between a provider and the patient,” he said. “All the while forgetting about the other patient who's inside the room and their right to life.”



A complicated legal history

In a public statement last week, Reynolds said she held the legislative session “with the sole purpose of enacting legislation that addresses abortion and protects unborn lives.”

A district judge placed an injunction on the 2018 law in 2019, ruling that it was “'violative of both the due process and equal protection provisions of the Iowa Constitution.”

And in December 2022, after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturned the constitutional right to abortion, Reynolds asked the state courts to reinstate the “fetal heartbeat” law. But a district Court judge rejected that request, saying that the court did not have the power to dissolve the permanent injunction placed on the law.

Although the deadline for the hearing is officially 11 p.m, Tuesday, Pete McRoberts, policy director of ACLU Iowa, said there is no doubt about the outcome: the bill will pass and abortion will be banned up until the 6th-week of pregnancy.

“The outcome, I think, is foregone,” he said. “I don’t see any possibility of amendments. I don’t see any chance that the legislative chambers will disagree on this.”