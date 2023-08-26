Inside Rhode Island’s Bizarre Special Election

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — At her campaign’s headquarters Tuesday afternoon, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos stood alongside Nick Autiello, a former candidate, as he called on the majority of the crowded field in the race to replace retiring Rep. David Cicilline to drop out.

Autiello argued that there were only two candidates with a path to victory: Matos, and former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg, the progressive frontrunner who has been endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Autiello urged candidates who didn’t have a path to victory to drop out.

Matos was not as firm as Autiello but agreed with his message, but didn’t provide any polling data to bolster her case.

“I think this is a decision that each campaign needs to make,” Matos said. “I’m asking the candidates if they could take a look at their chances and ask them to support my campaign so we can consolidate the Democratic field, and make sure that we don’t end up with someone who has been lying to the voters.”

Five hours later, during a candidate forum at Rhode Island College, nobody took her advice.

One by one, when asked by the moderators, the ten candidates who took the stage over 2 hours said they weren’t going anywhere.

“To be frank, I don’t think the Lieutenant Governor has any credibility to be trying to lead and enact that strategy,” Regunberg told The Messenger in a phone interview the next day. “I don’t particularly anticipate anybody dropping out. And if they did drop out, I’m far from convinced that the Lieutenant Governor is where the support would go.”

And on Thursday, another campaign released a poll found Matos plummeting to third place.

Cicilline’s retirement has kicked off a rollicking, multi-candidate primary where Regunberg has emerged as the frontrunner.

Rhode Island’s 1st congressional encapsulates the eastern portion of the nation’s smallest state, spanning from Woonsocket to Newport, and containing most of Providence, the capital city. The district is heavily Democratic, and the winner of the September 5th primary is all but guaranteed to win the general election on November 7th. It’s one of two special congressional elections slated this year.

Campaign aides in various camps told The Messenger that a candidate could win with as low as 8,000 votes. A special election held just after Labor Day in an off-year is a recipe for low turnout. And the only polls on the race have been released by campaigns — no media organization in the state has paid for a survey, citing how expensive conducting surveys can be.

“I think the biggest question now is, who’s going to turn out, what does that mean, and who does it benefit?” said Joe Caiazzo, a Democratic strategist who’s worked in Rhode Island on multiple campaigns.

Ocean State Drama

Matos, who was elected statewide last year, has been embroiled in a signature scandal since July. She has blamed a vendor for providing false signatures for her campaign, and 43% of the signatures she provided to get on the ballot have been thrown out. Her 728 valid signatures were more than the 500 required for her to remain on the ballot, and the Rhode Island Board of Elections in their review found “no obvious pattern of fraud.” But the state Attorney General’s office as well as the state police have opened criminal investigations into the matter.

Nonetheless, she has received close to $1 million in outside support from groups like EMILY’s List, which supports Democratic women who support abortion rights, and BOLD PAC, the outside spending vehicle of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Matos immigrated from the Dominican Republic at age 20 and previously served as the Providence City Council president. She has emphasized her work protecting abortion rights and expanding reproductive care in the state.

“As a young woman, I worked in a jewelry factory, learned English after work, taking classes at night,” she said. “My story is only possible here in America.”

Regunberg, meanwhile, has the support of Progress Rhode Island, a super PAC primarily backed by his family. It has raised money from just two sources: Regunberg’s father-in-law, James Cielenski, and his mother, Erica Priess Regunberg. He served two terms as a state representative, is a climate lawyer and community organizer, and is running on a progressive platform supporting policies like Medicare for All and expanding the Supreme Court. He narrowly lost to now-Gov. Dan McKee in the 2018 Lieutenant Governor primary.

“It’s a special election, and people are going to turn out if there's something exciting to turn out for,” Regunberg said.

At another debate last week, Matos pressed Regunberg and asked him if he had a “red box” on his website — which is a tool of modern-day campaigning where campaigns provide campaign updates and instructions to supporting PACs on how to message their advertisements because campaigns and PACs are not allowed to directly communicate by law. Regunberg said he did not, but the Matos campaign provided receipts that he did have one.

Regunberg clarified that on Tuesday night.

“I was, I think, too definitive in my response, back and competed back and forth with a lot of accusations flying around. I was too definitive in my response to the lieutenant governor,” he said. He noted that other campaigns had “red boxes” as well.

“This is not about a red box, this is about a red flag to the voters,” Matos responded.

Anyone’s Game

Like many states dominated by one party, a mad scramble typically ensues when a coveted seat in a congressional delegation opens up. But part of this primary has been defined by those who have remained on the sidelines.

Right after the announcement, two names who would have been top-tier contenders for the seat decided to pass — state House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Helena Buonanno Foulkes, the former CVS CEO who narrowly lost to McKee in last year’s gubernatorial primary. Shekarchi, who has around $2 million in his state campaign bank account, is one of the most influential politicians in the state. He hasn’t endorsed a candidate.

Cicilline hasn’t endorsed a successor. Neither have Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, as well as Rep. Seth Magaziner. McKee, who ran with Matos as a ticket last year, hasn’t thrown his support behind a candidate either.

The state’s most powerful labor union — the AFL-CIO — has remained on the sidelines and declined to endorse a candidate. The Rhode Island Democratic Party hasn’t backed anyone either, underscoring the wide-open nature of the race.

While the drama between Matos and Regunberg has dominated headlines in recent weeks, there are other viable candidates with paths to victory. Gabe Amo, a former Biden White House official, and state Sen. Sandra Cano have viable campaigns and a path to victory.

Carlson, a wealthy lawyer who had an outside chance at victory, saw his campaign derailed by a report from local station WPRI, which revealed Williams College officials told him he could not return to teach there after seeing text messages where he "allegedly alluded to a potential relationship with a graduating senior." He was one of the few candidates who had the funds to run television ads. Carlson responded to the allegations in a video posted to YouTube, saying he had an "awkward conversation" with a student about a "dating website," who interpreted it "as a suggestion of a different relationship."

On Thursday, the Amo campaign released a poll conducted August 15-17 by Democratic firm Global Strategy Group that showed Regunberg in the lead with 28%, followed by Amo at 19%, Matos and Cano at 11%, and Carlson at 8%. The poll, conducted among 451 likely primary voters, did not gauge support for all twelve candidates on the ballot. The last survey released in July by the now-defunct Autiello campaign had Matos at 20% and Regunberg at 12%, with all of the other candidates in single digits.

In a low-turnout race, wealthy voters on the East Side of Providence, who vote regularly for elections, could be key to deciding who wins. The same goes for coastal communities like Barrington, Bristol, Portsmouth, Newport and Middletown. The ex-factor will be turnout in the Blackstone Valley in towns like Pawtucket and Woonsocket, towns that are less liberal politically.

Amo, who has worked in both the Obama and Biden administrations, touts his federal experience as a way to stand out. He told The Messenger in an interview that he would work “very diligently to get every federal dollar I can here for our priorities,” like coastal resilience and infrastructure. Preventing gun violence is also a priority for him.

“I do think that voters appreciate that I’m not just talking about Washington, D.C. and the federal government, I’m bringing in actual experience,” he said. Amo has been endorsed by former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, and Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong.

Cano, who represents Pawtucket in the State Senate, has endorsements from both of Rhode Island’s major teacher unions, Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, and the state’s Senate President, Dominick Ruggerio. Her campaign has emphasized grassroots organizing and putting together a coalition of Democrats across the political spectrum. She came to Rhode Island as a 16-year-old from Colombia seeking political asylum.

“I have been very outspoken about having the opportunity not only to work at all levels of local government and build coalitions but to reach across the aisle and build relationships to make things work,” she told The Messenger in an interview.