Why Georgia Is Donald Trump’s Achilles Heel

One word came to mind for Georgia Republican state Rep. Scot Turner when he heard Rudy Giuliani spout 2020 election conspiracy theories: “Bullsh–.”

It was Dec. 10, 2020, and Turner almost blurted it out during a Zoom meeting with his fellow members of the Georgia House Governmental Affairs Committee. They had convened to hear Giuliani spin unsubstantiated voter fraud to falsely explain that President Donald Trump actually didn’t lose the crucial Deep South swing state.

“He started with this whole ‘suitcase full of ballots’ bullsh– and I started to type what I really thought in the Zoom chat, which wasn’t publicly viewable,” Turner said.

“But I just wrote ‘this is false’ instead.”

What Giuliani was saying wasn’t just untrue. It was an alleged crime, part of a massive racketeering conspiracy to overturn the presidential election, according to a 98-page, 41-count indictment of Trump, Giuliani, and 17 others returned Monday night by the Democratic prosecutor in Fulton County, which includes part of Atlanta.

That the indictment came from Georgia’s most populous county – a majority-Black area that Trump lost by 46 percentage points in 2020 – reinforces Georgia’s reputation as Trump’s Achilles' heel. The state rebuffed his choices for governor and senator in 2020 and denied him its electoral votes. And it has also helped sink key Georgia Republicans in Trump’s orbit.

“It is only fitting… that Black folks and Black voters are at the heart of it,” said Cliff Albright, executive director of Black Voters Matter, a Democratic-aligned group. “It is Black voters that caused the twice impeached former president to lose his mind and try to find 11,700 votes. It is Black voters who did that.”

The Georgia indictment, Trump’s fourth, could prove to be his most challenging from a legal and political perspective. It’s in a Democratic area so the jury pool will be less pro-Trump by nature. And it's a state case that carries prison time, so even if Trump becomes president in 2024, he couldn't halt the prosecution or pardon himself.

And while Georgia Republicans like Turner believe this indictment and others are driven in part by political animus from Democrats, boosting support for him in the crowded presidential primary, they fear it could make it harder for him to win a general election – especially in a state where members of his own party and swing voters have rejected his 2020 election conspiracy theories.

“I think Donald Trump's going to be Donald Trump here. And it's going to be Round Two, with the same result as Round One: Biden will take Georgia. I don't think Trump can win here,” said Turner, who was mentioned by name in the indictment along with other fellow lawmakers who heard Giuliani testify to their committee in 2020.

‘We need to take our medicine’

In a written statement on Monday, Trump said “Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign. All of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail.”

He also accused Willis of being in ideological cahoots with the New York City prosecutor who first indicted him and the federal “goon squads” prosecutors who charged him in the classified documents and Jan. 6 election interference cases.

When Trump posted on his Truth Social media account Tuesday that he would unveil a new report next week proving fraud occurred in Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp knocked down the claim on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward - under oath - and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor,” Kemp wrote. “The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus.”

Debbie Dooley, a pro-Trump national Tea Party co-founder based in Georgia, said Trump is resonating with grassroots activists and even Black voters, who are rallying to the former president’s side because they think the prosecution is morally wrong.

“There are folks that normally vote Democrat that see what is happening to Trump as a politically motivated witch hunt,” she said. “There are segments of the Democrat base that are unjustly targeted because of the color of their skin. They see Trump being charged because of his ideology. I think he will pick up some of that vote.”

Former Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan, who testified before the Fulton County grand jury, told a reporter prior to Trump’s indictment that, “as Republicans we need to take our medicine and realize the election wasn’t rigged, Donald Trump was the worst candidate ever, in the history of our party … and now we are going to have to pivot from there.”

Trump has indicated he wants to continue litigating his 2020 election loss – as well as race in a swing state where the voter rolls are 30 percent Black and include a significant share of white moderate suburban swing voters. For months, Trump has been attacking prosecutor Fani Willis, a Black woman, by calling her “racist,” baselessly accusing her of having an affair with a gang member and highlighting that she’s the daughter of a Black Panther.

“That will hurt him with the growing number of younger black men who are moving to the GOP and will turn off suburban white voters,” said Erick Erickson, a conservative Georgia commentator and Trump critic.

Fani Willis and Donald Trump Megan Varner/Getty Images; Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Rippling defeats

In 2020, Trump's defeat in Georgia all but sealed his loss to President Joe Biden. It was also the first time in nearly three decades that Republican presidential nominee didn’t carry the state.

A few months later, Trump’s obsession with his own election loss – and his conspiracy theories that led some Republicans to believe their votes wouldn’t count – helped sink two Republican Senate candidates in Georgia’s Jan. 5, 2021 runoff elections. That handed Biden control of the Senate and demoralized national and state Republicans.

The next day, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, delaying Congress from certifying Biden’s win and leading to Trump’s third indictment, last month, by federal prosecutors.

As a purple state, Georgia largely swung right in 2022, Biden’s first midterm. But Trump-backed candidates suffered defeats when they failed to take out Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Trump’s top enemy, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The latter was the lone statewide elected Republican to repeatedly stand up to Trump and debunk his lies that the election had been stolen.

A Raffensperger aide secretly recorded Trump telling him to “find” enough votes to help him win the 2020 election. Willis charged Trump for trying to get Raffensperger to violate his oath of office. A Raffensperger spokeswoman wouldn’t say if he agreed with the charge. Trump said he was just exercising his free speech rights by asking for an accurate vote count because he believed the election was rigged.

A ‘swing state’ indictment

Democrats have stridently maintained that the Georgia charges – along with the three other indictments Trump is facing - have nothing to do with politics or the fact that the former president is the frontrunner for his party’s presidential nomination next year.

But, as the indictment was unsealed on Monday night, Democrats rejoiced at Trump getting what they believed had been coming to him for years.

“It was a triumph of little-d democratic efforts and proof that our system can work,” said Rep. Nikema Williams, the chair of the Georgia Democratic Party.

Williams, whose district includes part of Fulton County, recalled being one of the state’s legitimately seated electors during the attempts by the slate of Republican fake electors to nullify the role she played in officially making Biden president. She said she was gobsmacked by not only the actions of some of her Republican colleagues but the impact that Trump had on future elections in the state.

“Let’s be clear, this is a sad day for our democracy. We should never be in a situation where a former president is criminally charged with an attempt to overturn an election. But, yall, it is an important day,” said Williams. “It is very fitting… that it comes back to Georgia once again, to stand in the gap and stand up for our democracy.”

Theis indictment, brought on a state level and expected to dominate media coverage in Georgia, could have implications on future elections. With its 16 winner-takes-all electoral votes, Georgia remains key to Biden’s reelection effort. It’s also a state that Trump, should he be the nominee in 2024, cannot afford to lose a second time.

That is the reason, said Jim Messina, campaign manager for former President Barack Obama’s successful reelection campaign in 2012, that Trump was likely most worried about this indictment.

“This is always the one Trump was afraid of,” said Messina. “[It’s a] Swing state [and a] criminal indictment.”

Proof of that impact may be the fact Biden competed in Georgia at all in 2020. Four years earlier, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton barely visited the state, despite her campaign suggesting she would try to expand the map into the Southern state. Clinton ended up losing Georgia by 5 percentage points on her way to losing the White House.

Seven years later, Georgia was one of the first states the Biden campaign invested in earlier this year.

‘Unless Hell freezes over’

Georgia Republicans say Trump is unlikely to lose support among Republicans in the state during the primary — in great part due to the fact that Willis has a reputation as a partisan Democrat. Last year, a judge stopped her from investigating one of the “fake electors” – former Congressman Burt Jones during his successful campaign for lieutenant governor – because Willis attended a fundraiser for his Democratic opponent.

In a written statement posted Tuesday, Jones swiped at Willis for spending time and money going after Trump as part of a “constant media and PR campaign” while failing to prosecute violent criminals in the Atlanta area.

“While the Fulton County District Attorney continues to pursue the political vendettas of the past -- I have and will continue to look forward, solving the most pressing issues facing our city and state,” Jones said.

Dan McLagan, a veteran Georgia Republican consultant, said Republicans don’t trust Willis.

“This is a Democrat prosecutor,” McLagan said. “If there’s a Trump conviction, I’m not sure what happens. But if there’s a Trump acquittal, I see that not just energizing the right, but affecting people in the middle.”

There’s a third option: Trump doesn’t go to trial on this charge before the election, but he continues to litigate his 2020 loss as if he didn’t lose.

“That’s probably not super helpful,” McLagan said. “In 2024, we need to be litigating Joe Biden’s colossal failures and our plans to repair the damage he’s caused.

Sam Nunberg, a former Trump 2016 campaign adviser who has grown increasingly critical of the former president, said the Peachtree State will be Trump’s political graveyard.

“This indictment hits home that Donald will never win a general election in Georgia unless Hell freezes over,” Nunberg said.