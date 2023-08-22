Indicted GOP Rep. Santos Goes on Offense to Reclaim His Narrative

Shortly after news broke last week that a campaign fundraiser for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., was indicted for allegedly impersonating a House leadership aide, the congressman’s office said something unusual: Santos wanted to talk.

Despite the seemingly ill-advised timing, Santos’ office said the congressman was looking to do media hits over the next week.

“I’m sick and tired of the media dictating what I am, who I am, what I do and what I don’t do, so the decision was simple,” Santos, 35, told The Messenger in an interview Tuesday. “Instead of allowing you guys to build the narratives you want with your — and I’m not saying you in general but media as a whole — with choppy and shoddy sources, we decided to bring the fight to everybody and do it ourselves.”

A scandal-plagued freshman who won his seat in a Long Island district that President Joe Biden carried in 2020, Santos has drawn scrutiny for fabricating much of his resume and missing a recent financial disclosure deadline, among many other things.

He settled in May a case in Brazil regarding a stolen checkbook a day after an indictment was unsealed in New York charging him federally with alleged wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making materially false statements to the House.

The House Ethics Committee is also investigating Santos, and House Democrats have taken steps to censure and expel him.

In the interview, Santos insisted the caricature of him in Washington isn’t how his constituents perceive him back home.

“If there was an honest reporter that was willing to come here and actually do honest reporting, you’d see that that’s not the overwhelming majority of the district,” he said, alluding to “very few protesters who constantly berate my office” on Capitol Hill. “I’m well received everywhere I go. It’s not like I’m being booed and rocked and egged out of places.”

In fact, Santos said, he took more than a dozen pictures with supporters during a recent run to BJ’s Wholesale Club to pick up supplies for his district office.

“Tell me the last time you saw a politician in the supermarket,” Santos said. “I’m always in a supermarket because I do regular-people things. I go to the car wash. People, they can’t fathom that, though. They think that because other politicians act and behave like they’re some lords with pointy white hats sitting in an altar that I’m the same way, and I’m just not.”

“I just want to remind people that I am the same guy they voted for,” Santos said, even though based on his resume and claims, voters thought he was a graduate of a public college in New York who went on to work for Wall Street firms Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. “I am the same guy that they know from the neighborhood.”

One “wildly underreported fact” he shared is that he’s “a little bit of a dork and I like to work my legislative staff to the bone.” Santos has introduced nearly 30 bills, most recently a measure to rescind some IRS money for enforcement and Covid-19 relief and redirect those funds to water-related projects. But none have received a vote on the floor.

And as one of 18 Republicans in districts Biden won in 2020, Santos is a top target for Democrats. He has no committee assignments while under investigation and will have to fend off a GOP primary challenge to have a chance at beating a Democrat to win a second term.

“Look, I wasn’t confident last time,” Santos said of his previous campaign. “You can’t be arrogant. You need to be humble. This is a popularity contest. People don’t like saying that, but running for office is a popularity contest, and I don’t think anybody should say, ‘Oh yeah, I have confidence,’ especially in a seat like mine.”

While he doesn’t necessarily have confidence he’ll win, he said, he is confident that he’ll “legislate and vote for the district.” He noted that he’s joined Democrats in voting against major GOP bills when it benefited his district.

“When they try to call me a MAGA, right-wing extremist, it’s laughable. I’m not gonna say I’m not conservative — I’m very conservative — but I campaigned on the same level of conservative policies that I am presenting,” Santos said.

He argued that he’s never misled constituents to believe he’s an abortion-supporting moderate.

“No, I’m pro-life. I think abortion is barbaric,” he added. “I think that we need to eliminate late-term abortion. We need to educate our youth on how to mitigate a pregnancy and how not to use abortion as a contraceptive. In that same breath, I believe in state rights, and I believe that each state has the right to legislate whatever policy they want, and I don’t think the federal government should make it their business anymore. Period. Full stop.”

When Congress returns from its summer recess next month, both chambers will take up appropriations ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government. Santos expressed support for House Republicans’ pursuit of spending levels roughly $100 billion short of what Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., agreed to in their deal to raise the nation’s debt limit earlier this year.

“Americans sent us to cut spending. That’s what we’re gonna do,” Santos said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean blank-check spending cuts. It means cut smart spending and don’t do stupid cuts. We need to be smart about that, too, because if you can’t justify the cuts you’re doing and you can’t make amends with the American people then you lose the majority and then you lose the ability to govern.”

Asked where he stood on any potential deal with the Senate to keep the government running, Santos had two questions: “Was it bipartisan when we were in the minority? Why should it be bipartisan when we’re in the majority?”

The Senate’s 60-vote threshold for most bills forces some level of bipartisanship in that chamber. But the dynamics of the last Congress were also different.

Democrats previously held control of the House, Senate and White House. But Republicans won back power in the House after the midterms, ushering in at least two years of divided government that requires both parties to work together to accomplish anything.

“We don’t have to work with them,” Santos said of the Democratic-led Senate. “They have to work with us. So the Senate needs to accommodate the House. We’re the People’s House.”

“When they’re in the majority, we don’t get to say anything. It’s either their way or the highway,” he added of House Democrats. “So, hey, you know what? Tough luck, buttercup. You wanna dictate it your way? Win the majority.”