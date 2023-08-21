Indiana’s Near-Total Abortion Ban Takes Effect
State Supreme Court denies rehearing request from Planned Parenthood and the ACLU
On Monday, the Indiana Supreme Court, in a 4-1 decision, allowed a near-total abortion ban to take effect in the state, denying a request from Planned Parenthood and the ACLU to rehear an earlier ruling that upheld the law.
The law in question, Senate Bill 1, bans all abortions, with limited exceptions for rape and incest (up to 10 weeks), to save the life of the mother, and in the case of fetal fatal abnormalities (up to 20 weeks). GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the measure into law in August 2022. Although this most recent ruling was only certified on Monday, the state’s near-total abortion ban has effectively been in place since August 1, when the ban was originally supposed to be implemented.
In June, the state Supreme Court ruled that the ban does not violate the state’s constitution. In response, however, the ACLU requested a rehearing of the court’s ruling to clarify the ban’s exceptions, particularly related to the life of the mother. Monday’s decision certifies that June decision and overturns a preliminary injunction of the ban.
Chief Justice Loretta Rush concurred with the court’s ruling, and said in her own opinion that the Indiana constitution gives a women the right to abortion “to protect her life or to protect her from a serious health risk … under circumstances that extend beyond the current law,” reported the Indiana Capital Chronicle.
She added that she is “deeply concerned” about the ban’s effect on this right, but that the plaintiffs did not “properly put these concerns before us.”
“They [the plaintiffs] have asked us to order that the original injunction—which enjoins the State from enforcing Senate Bill 1 in its entirety—remain in effect while they return to the trial court with a request for a narrower injunction,” Rush also wrote in her opinion.
“Today is a dark day in Indiana, as the state Supreme Court has allowed Indiana's near-total abortion ban to take effect immediately,” the ACLU of Indiana said In response to Monday’s ruling. “We will continue to fight in the courts and in the Statehouse to restore access to abortion care.”
- Judge Blocks Wyoming’s First-in-Nation Abortion Pill Ban Before It Takes Effect
- Arizona Supreme Court Considers Possibility of Adopting an 1864 Abortion Ban
- Judge Hears Arguments on a Request to Block Nebraska’s Abortion Ban
- Harris Calls Iowa Abortion Measure ‘An Outright Ban’
- Indiana State Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Ban, Citing State Constitution’s Limited Protections
- Planned Parenthood to Immediately Stop Providing Abortions in Indiana
