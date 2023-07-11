Indianapolis City Council Approves Proposal to Ban Assault Rifles

The Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday approved a public safety proposal that will ban assault rifles within city limits.

The proposal, which pass by a 18-5 vote, introduced by Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett in May, also raises the gun purchasing age to 21 in Indianapolis and requires a license to carry a firearm.

While opponents of the measure have called it unconstitutional, supporters say it is "common sense legislation," even if state law may prevent it from being enforceable.

As it stands, current Indiana law prevents local governments from placing strict regulations such as these on guns. Should those state laws be lifted or changed, then the city could enact a new set of restrictions like the ones approved by the council.

Council members who opposed the proposal said if public safety was really a top priority for Indianapolis, their time would be better spent on "actionable" measures.

“I’m voting against this because I disagree with the toothless language and the policy itself, but also because it plainly violates state statute and state constitution,” Republican Council Minority Leader Brian Mowery said.

But supporters argued that this is the next best step for public safety.

“You may call this toothless, but this is us taking a stand because it’s too much,” Democratic Councilor Ali Brown said.

Hogsett applauded the bipartisan support the measure received.

"Tonight we are sending a clear message of where we stand about the causes of gun violence and the proliferation of illegal weapons on our streets," Hogsett said in a statement he posted on Twitter.