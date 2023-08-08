Indiana Law Requires Schools to Notify Parents of Name or Pronoun Change Requests - The Messenger
Indiana Law Requires Schools to Notify Parents of Name or Pronoun Change Requests

The law created a legal obligation to send parents a written notification within five days of a child asking to be identified in a new way

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
The Indiana State CapitolSir Francis Canker Photography/Getty Images

A new Indiana law requires schools to notify parents if their child ever requests to be called something other than their legal name or gender assigned at birth.

"Parents should not be cut out of the decision-making for their kids,” sponsor GOP state Rep. Michelle Davis told local media. “Schools should not shield a parent from knowledge about their child. In Indiana, we know that parents have a right to be involved in the upbringing of their children.”

House Enrolled Act 1608 created a legal obligation to send parents a written notification within five days of a child asking to be identified in a new way. It also banned any instruction on sexuality in public schools through the third grade.

"I think what we've done is found a piece of legislation that's in vogue, that came from one of these states down south, or down as far as Florida, and we're copycatting. And we don't need to do that," Democratic State Rep. Vernon Smith said.

