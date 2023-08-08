Indiana Law Requires Schools to Notify Parents of Name or Pronoun Change Requests

A new Indiana law requires schools to notify parents if their child ever requests to be called something other than their legal name or gender assigned at birth.
"Parents should not be cut out of the decision-making for their kids,” sponsor GOP state Rep. Michelle Davis told local media. “Schools should not shield a parent from knowledge about their child. In Indiana, we know that parents have a right to be involved in the upbringing of their children.”
House Enrolled Act 1608 created a legal obligation to send parents a written notification within five days of a child asking to be identified in a new way. It also banned any instruction on sexuality in public schools through the third grade.
"I think what we've done is found a piece of legislation that's in vogue, that came from one of these states down south, or down as far as Florida, and we're copycatting. And we don't need to do that," Democratic State Rep. Vernon Smith said.
- California School District to Notify Parents if a Student Identifies as Transgender
- North Dakota School District Won’t Tell Parents About Kids’ Gender Identity Despite Law
- British Teachers Will Be Required to Tell Parents If Child Is Questioning Gender
- Parents Engulfed in Paperwork as Florida Schools Open With New Rules
- Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Allowing Indiana Transgender Students Bathroom Access
- Florida Bans Schools From Teaching AP Psychology Unless They Remove Gender Identity Materials
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics