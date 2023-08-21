Indiana GOP Sen. Mike Braun Touts Ramaswamy: ‘He’s Resonating’

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., on Monday touted GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, saying"he's resonating" with voters.

The Republican senator, while making an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box, highlighted Ramaswamy's business background and how the candidate is "entrepreneurial."

"That’s the only chance we turn the biggest business around in the world and get it to where we’re not borrowing from our kids and grandkids,” Braun said.

While he has supported former President Donald Trump before, Braun, who is running for governor in Indiana, has not officially endorsed the former president. During the interview, he also criticized Biden's campaign, saying that what he is "selling isn't working."

Braun also said that he believes while Democrats try to weaken Trump with criminal indictments, "that strengthens him, not weakens him.”