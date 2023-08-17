Indiana AG Seeking Info on Transgender Health Care in the State

TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued three civil investigative demands to three medical providers in the state seeking information on gender-affirming care practices.
The requests, first reported by the Indiana Capital Chronicle, act as subpoenas. Requests were sent to Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health and Mosaic Health and Healing Arts.
Rokita's office has previously requested information on care for transgender minors from medical providers in the state.
The requests come after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation banning all gender-affirming care for minors in April. A federal judge later partially blocked the ban from taking effect in July as scheduled.
Read More
- States That Protect Transgender Health Care Now Try to Absorb Demand
- Texas Families, Health Care Workers Sue Over Transgender Care Ban
- Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Allowing Indiana Transgender Students Bathroom Access
- Transgender Adults in Florida Losing Access to Care Under New State Laws
- Arkansas Judge Overturns Ban on Transgender Care for Minors
- North Carolina GOP Overrides Vetoes of Laws Targeting Transgender Health Care, Athletes
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics