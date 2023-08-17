Indiana AG Seeking Info on Transgender Health Care in the State

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued three civil investigative demands to three medical providers in the state seeking information on gender-affirming care practices.

The requests, first reported by the Indiana Capital Chronicle, act as subpoenas. Requests were sent to Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health and Mosaic Health and Healing Arts.

Rokita's office has previously requested information on care for transgender minors from medical providers in the state.

The requests come after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation banning all gender-affirming care for minors in April. A federal judge later partially blocked the ban from taking effect in July as scheduled.