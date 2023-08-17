Indiana AG Seeking Info on Transgender Health Care in the State - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Indiana AG Seeking Info on Transgender Health Care in the State

Rokita's office has previously requested information on care for transgender minors from medical providers in the state

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Indiana’s state legislature passed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors earlier this year. Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued three civil investigative demands to three medical providers in the state seeking information on gender-affirming care practices.

The requests, first reported by the Indiana Capital Chronicle, act as subpoenas. Requests were sent to Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health and Mosaic Health and Healing Arts.

Rokita's office has previously requested information on care for transgender minors from medical providers in the state.

The requests come after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation banning all gender-affirming care for minors in April. A federal judge later partially blocked the ban from taking effect in July as scheduled.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.