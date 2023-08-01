Independent Journalist Who Witnessed ‘Alternate’ GOP Electors Meeting Subpoenaed in Fulton County

George Chidi, an independent journalist who publishes an online newsletter called "The Atlanta Observer," has been subpoenaed to testify before two grand juries related to the 2020 election probe in Fulton County, Ga., the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

One of the grand juries Chidi will testify before is set to decide on the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The newest subpoenas don't specify what information the grand jury is requesting Chidi to provide. However, the AJC that Chidi's appearance could be related to possible charges against some of the meeting's attendees or organizers.

On Dec. 14, 2020, the same day official presidential electors were to place Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden, Chidi says he witnessed a number of Republicans he recognized enter a room, so he followed. He attempted to record the conversation with his phone, but was quickly ushered out.

The meeting was later made public for people to witness the elector ceremony.

The journalist previously testified before a separate grand jury under subpoena about the meeting of "alternate" GOP electors at the Georgia Capitol he observed.

Chidi is currently consulting with an attorney and said "we are working out the details to ensure if I do testify, that it will be under terms that do not threaten my integrity as a journalist."