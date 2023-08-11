In Tight Arizona Senate Race, Rural Latino Voters Could be Key for Ruben Gallego

It will be among the most watched and critical U.S. Senate races in the country, with Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego facing the Republican nominee along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the former Democrat turned independent.

But a likely three-way race, should Sinema decide to run for re-election, will also mean candidates will have to squeeze out every possible vote out of their base to win an expected razor-tight contest.

For Gallego, the Colombian and Mexican-American congressman, and a former Marine and Iraq combat veteran, that means Latino votes are critical in a state where 569,995 Hispanic voters came out in 2020, about one in five of the electorate.

"A key part of Ruben Gallego's strategy to victory is bringing out more Latino voters than have ever been seen before in the state of Arizona," a source close to the campaign told The Messenger, calling the bloc a "focal point."

That commitment will begin to come into focus soon, The Messenger has learned, with the campaign confirming it is working on putting together a Spanish-language town hall in Phoenix currently slated for the early fall, which is expected to air on Spanish-language television.

But in arid Arizona, where temperatures have climbed as high as 118 degrees in the last month, a large part of the Latino community lives in Yuma county, which was nearly two-thirds Hispanic in the 2020 Census, coming in not only as Arizona's largest majority-Hispanic county, but also the 8th largest majority-Latino county in the nation by population.

"It's the most rural, competitive county in the state," said Liz Luna, the policy and political director for Rural AZ Action (RAZA), a group that says the road to flipping the Arizona Senate and House "runs through rural Arizona and the Latino votes within rural Arizona," and which will be involved in the U.S. Senate race.

In a Sunday interview after his first campaign event since his wife gave birth to their daughter Isla a month ago, Gallego spoke about the differences between rural Latino voters and those in more urban and populous Maricopa County.

Those in Maricopa, which includes Phoenix, are a younger Latino population interested in education and choice, as well as the minimum wage and being able to buy a home," he explained.

Rural Latinos have the same goals, Gallego said, calling them "just as aspirational," but the campaign will also want to talk to them about "patriotism" and how he represents "a lot of the Latino values they grew up with" due to his background living on a ranch in Chihuahua, Mexico as well as his military service.

He boiled it down to "understanding that they want to live their part of the American Dream."

"They Like Their Guns, They Love Their Church"

Rural residents have to deal with things that people in more heavily populated urban areas don't.

Costco, for example, won't open in Yuma County, locals complain.

And when the city of San Luis wanted a Starbucks to open in town, the company responded by saying the numbers weren’t there for it to make sense. The city responded by pushing and arguing that the stores would sell out just from traffic from people who come in every day from Mexico to shop and bring their kids to American schools.

So it wasn't a surprise that when the Starbucks finally opened in the summer of 2022, they sold out, says Mariana Sandoval, an Arizona state representative for for district 23.

Sandoval, who spoke to The Messenger after giving a previous interview about Dario Mendoza — a farm worker who died due to the extreme heat in Yuma County at the end of July — sketched out the ways her district, which includes parts of Yuma, Pima, Pinal, and Maricopa counties, is similar and different to its more urban counterparts.

"A lot of issues are the same, people want good jobs, good schools, and access to health care," she said. "But one of the challenges with rural voters is they don’t have the same access we have in Maricopa County to specialists, certain doctors and hospitals.

She said there are commonalities among Latinos, but they resonate more strongly among rural residents.

"Latinos need to see you, meet you, and know who you are," she said, explaining that campaigns can't just send someone who speaks Spanish and has blonde hair into the area and expect the community to trust them.

Taking stock of Gallego's plans to activate Hispanics in the state, she called the Spanish-language town hall a "great first step" because it is a language many in the community prefer.

She said it would be wise for the town hall to get into the issues of both physical and digital infrastructure, because rural communities don't just lack Costcos and roads and bridges, but "big empty fields" also contribute to spotty phone and internet service as well.

Jaime Molera, who served as an advisor to former Republlican Governor Jane Dee Hull and co-founded the Molera Alvarez consulting firm, told The Messenger that while rural Latino voters don't necessarily align with the current Republican Party, they are more conservative than their big city counterparts.

"They like their guns, they love their church, the military, and families," he said. "Latinos are Católicos, they’re very catholic — religion, abortion, transgender issues — these are all things that if you go too far in one direction, it can alienate a lot of folks.

He does, however, see an advantage for Gallego because of his veteran background.

"Ruben to his credit, he should be able to capture the military angle," he said, referring to Gallego's Democratic stances on guns. "When you’re a military guy, you get a pass on the gun thing."

An Axios report Tuesday suggested a new entrant into the Senate race is coming this fall in the form of Kari Lake, a blustery Trump ally who lost the governor's race in November and has engaged in election denialism, while refusing to concede her loss.

Molera said the news would be a boost for Sinema's pathway to victory, who is betting on the GOP nominating a "hardcore right" person.

"She's hoping voters say 'Kari Lake is so extreme, there's no way I can vote for her, but I also can’t vote for the progressive Gallego.' That’s her path."

Rural Reinforcements May Be Coming Soon

Rural AZ Action is not ready to endorse in the Senate race — its endorsement questionnaire will be sent to Gallego shortly, the group said. But the endorsement certainly looks likely, with the group telling The Messenger "Senator Sinema has failed Rural Arizonans, and we are prepared to make her record clear to voters."

"The conversations the congressman is having show us he cares about water, livable wages, finding solutions to the climate crisis, as well as things like immigration," Luna said. "I think he can activate Latinos across the state, because when you think of Ruben’s story, it's a story people care about — rural communities care about things like freedom and liberty."

The Gallego campaign would not delve into investment plans in rural areas, only telling The Messenger it plans to spend to communicate with Latino voters across the state in both English and Spanish.

An endorsement from Rural AZ Action would mean support from a group that hires locally from within rural communities, engages the community by hosting issue town halls, community events, and sends messaging to voters on their preferred candidate.

But Luna said local elected officials like Sandoval, who represents one of the most competitive districts in the state, and speaks to members of the community regularly, can go a long way towards helping Gallego realize his plans of historic Latino turnout.

"In some of these districts, down ballot candidates and officials help carry the top of the ticket because they're the ones who are there all day," she said. "Top of the ticket and down ballot candidates work together."