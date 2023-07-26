In Policy Shift, US to Share Russian War Crimes Evidence with International Court - The Messenger
Politics
In Policy Shift, US to Share Russian War Crimes Evidence with International Court

The move marks a major policy shift and overrides the recommendation of the Pentagon

Published |Updated
Nikhil Kumar
President Joe Biden has ordered his administration to start sharing evidence of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court (ICC), overruling resistance from the Pentagon to implement a major shift in U.S. policy. 

Opponents in the Defense Department had argued that sharing of evidence could potentially open the door for the prosecution of American troops by a global tribunal. 

While the White House has not announced the move, it began informing members of Congress of its decision this week, according to the New York Times, which first reported the policy shift.

“Since the beginning of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, the president has been clear: there needs to be accountability for the perpetrators and enablers of war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine,” a National Security Council spokesperson told the Reuters news agency

“On the ICC specifically, we are not going to discuss the specifics on any cooperation, which is consistent with the court’s practice of treating requests for cooperation in a confidential manner,” the spokesperson added.

In March, the ICC formally accused Russia’s President Vladimir Putin of war crimes and issued an international warrant for his arrest. 

Russia is not a member of the court; neither is the U.S.

Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden participates in the US-Nordic Leaders' Summit at the presidential palace in Helsinki, Finland, on July 13, 2023.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The issue has also divided members of Congress. Many Republicans have argued for limiting cooperation with the ICC, while Democrats have been more likely to support the sharing of evidence. Earlier this year, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin came under pressure from lawmakers for resisting such cooperation. 

“Why are you reluctant to share the evidence that we have gathered in the United States through the Department of Defense for those who are holding Vladimir Putin accountable for his war crimes?” Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL, asked Austin at a hearing in May

While Austin did not detail the Pentagon’s objections, he said: “I will always prioritize the protection of U.S. military personnel.”

“We support the goal of holding hold them [the Russians] accountable. But again, I do have concerns about reciprocity going forward,” he added.

