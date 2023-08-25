In Jail, Trump is Listed at 215 Pounds — a Lot Less Than His Reported Weight As President
Trump listed his weight at 215 pounds during his surrender and booking at a Fulton County jail
Questions regarding former President Donald Trump’s weight are recirculating online after his weight was listed publicly during his booking Thursday evening in Georgia.
The arrest record in Fulton County lists his height at 6′3″ and his weight at 215 pounds. The staggeringly low figure almost immediately went viral on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, as users questioned the validity of the number.
He was listed as 243 pounds in 2019 when he was president.
A quick look at past records during his presidency and the other listed weight of co-defendants in the case indicates the number for many may not be reliable.
Mark Meadows, who is two inches shorter than Trump, has his weight listed at 240, almost 25 pounds heavier than Trump. Much like Trump did, alleged fake elector Cathy Latham had her hair color listed as “blonde strawberry,” when her hair is in fact gray.
- ‘He Didn’t Blink’: Inside Donald Trump’s Booking and Mug Shot at Fulton County Jail (Exclusive)
- Fulton County DA Expects To Seek More Than 12 Indictments In Trump Probe: Report
- Trump Arrives at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail for Fourth Arrest of 2023
- Trump Decries ‘Violent’ Fulton County Jail: ‘It’s Worse Than You Could Even Imagine’
- Stormy Daniels Has Last Word on Trump’s Weight
- Trump, Co-Defendants Expected to be Booked at Fulton County Jail: Sheriff’s Office
Trump’s lowball figure stands out among the rest as it stands directly at odds with the last recorded weight from when he was still president. In 2019, Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, reflected a four-pound gain since 2018, weighing 243 pounds and having a body mass index of 30.4. At that point, Trump’s index rating and figures put him in the obese category.
The fascination with the former president’s weight and height has grown over the years as a result of his own sensitivity regarding the topic. In 2016, he said he was 6’3 and weighed 236 pounds. In April 2023, he was forced to admit he was one inch shorter than he was during his arraignment in New York.
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s DC Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics
- Lawmakers Want to Add to Biden’s Emergency Spending RequestPolitics
- Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s JurisdictionPolitics