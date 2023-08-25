In Jail, Trump is Listed at 215 Pounds — a Lot Less Than His Reported Weight As President

Questions regarding former President Donald Trump’s weight are recirculating online after his weight was listed publicly during his booking Thursday evening in Georgia.

The arrest record in Fulton County lists his height at 6′3″ and his weight at 215 pounds. The staggeringly low figure almost immediately went viral on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, as users questioned the validity of the number.

He was listed as 243 pounds in 2019 when he was president.

Former president Donald Trump at the White House on February 15, 2019, when he reportedly weighed 243 lbs. (left) and at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24, 2023, when he said he weighed 215 lbs. (right) Alex Wong/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A quick look at past records during his presidency and the other listed weight of co-defendants in the case indicates the number for many may not be reliable.

Mark Meadows, who is two inches shorter than Trump, has his weight listed at 240, almost 25 pounds heavier than Trump. Much like Trump did, alleged fake elector Cathy Latham had her hair color listed as “blonde strawberry,” when her hair is in fact gray.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump is expected to surrender at the Fulton County jail, where he will be booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump’s lowball figure stands out among the rest as it stands directly at odds with the last recorded weight from when he was still president. In 2019, Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, reflected a four-pound gain since 2018, weighing 243 pounds and having a body mass index of 30.4. At that point, Trump’s index rating and figures put him in the obese category.

The fascination with the former president’s weight and height has grown over the years as a result of his own sensitivity regarding the topic. In 2016, he said he was 6’3 and weighed 236 pounds. In April 2023, he was forced to admit he was one inch shorter than he was during his arraignment in New York.