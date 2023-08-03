‘In God We Trust’ Now Required to be Displayed in All Louisiana Classrooms

The motto "In God We Trust" is now required to be displayed in all Louisiana public school classrooms following a new law going into effect on Aug. 1.

According to the new law, a sign bearing the motto must be presented and be at least the size of a piece of paper. Louisiana state law previously required public schools to display the phrase somewhere within their buildings.

State Rep. Dodie Horton, R, the author of the legislation, said that the motto “doesn’t preach any particular religion” but instead recognizes a “higher power,” according to WVUE.

Critics of the new law say it blurs the line between church and state for students.

“It’s our belief that parents, not school officials, should be responsible for shaping their children’s religious education,” said A’Niya Robinson, an ACLU of Louisiana advocacy strategist, according to the news outlet.