Impeachment-Hungry House GOP Takes on Homeland Security Chief

House Republicans set to interrogate the Department of Homeland Security secretary on Wednesday face a critical decision: Do they impeach Alejandro Mayorkas alone, or go for his boss — President Joe Biden?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, an embattled leader stuck between a majority of his conference and an influential faction of conservatives, caved to intense pressure from his right on Tuesday, saying he's considering an impeachment inquiry against the president.

While he backpedaled from stronger statements he made to Fox News the previous night, McCarthy went further than he has in mainstream settings, telling reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday that an "impeachment inquiry" is the "only way" Congress can "get to the bottom of the truth."

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during the daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on May 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Members on the far right of his conference were all too happy to repeat the speaker's pledge.

"The speaker of the House is now talking impeachment," Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo, tweeted.

“We have the evidence!” Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a staunch ally of both McCarthy and former President Donald Trump, tweeted Tuesday night. “Unlike the Democrats with their bogus impeachments of President Trump.” Greene called on her colleagues to impeach Biden and expunge the two impeachments of Trump.

Still, plenty of rank-and-file Republicans are eyeing Biden administration officials as their first targets. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, where Mayorkas is scheduled to testify on Wednesday, said the Homeland security chief has "more than made the case for impeachment."

Republicans have made Mayorkas the face of what they say are the Biden administration’s inept and dangerous policies at the southern border, and Wednesday's hearing may be an opportunity for them to lay the groundwork for impeaching Mayorkas.

"We’ll see,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. "I think it will be a typical hearing where he dodges and ducks like he does so often."

Conservatives want to make sure a potential Biden impeachment inquiry isn’t a ploy to let some of his top officials like Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland, who have been targets of intense Republican scrutiny over the last few years, off the hook.

“I think they're all doing a good job of qualifying and earning impeachment inquiries on their own, and I don't think those are necessarily mutually exclusive to one another,” Rep. Bob Good, Va., said.

Republicans have been investigating the first family’s overseas business dealings, including an alleged bribery scheme involving a Ukrainian energy firm.

“All the evidence leads to the big guy,” said Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., a member of the Judiciary Committee, which would be tasked with leading any impeachment probe.

While Johnson said he believes the House is “certainly at the point of an impeachment inquiry,” he cautioned not to prejudge the outcome.

“We're going to follow the facts where they lead,” he said. “We're not going to use impeachment for a political tool, like the Democrats did in the last administration.”

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said the bribery allegations against the Biden family are enough to warrant impeachment.

“Public corruption, pay-for-play scandals are high crimes and misdemeanors,” he said. “In my view the president’s family was getting more remuneration because of the access he has at the highest levels of our government. That is clearly an impeachable offense.”

Donalds said the House should also continue probing whether top Justice Department officials, including Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, U.S. Attorney David Weiss and his assistant, U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, politically interfered in the department’s investigation into Hunter Biden.

“If they obstructed justice by not following protocols consistent, yes, they should be subject to impeachment, too, because they allowed wrongdoing in our country to go unanswered,” he said.

Several other conservatives have also said they favor an all-of-the-above approach when considering whether to impeach Biden, Garland and Mayorkas in particular.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., counts himself in that camp. “Where do you start? Where do you stop?” he said. “Look at what they’re doing to the country.”