‘I’m Being Indicted for You’: Trump Calls for Republicans to Be More ‘Lower Class’ in Defending Him, Going After Biden
The former president said members of the party not going after Joe Biden enough should be immediately primaried and 'get out!'
Donald Trump raged over the weekend at his 2024 GOP opponents, and congressional Republicans, who "don't do anything" during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
"Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, communists and fascists indict me, I consider it actually a great badge of honor... Because I’m being indicted for you," Trump told a crowd of supporters on Saturday night in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Trump's speech came as his legal woes continue to mount. He's facing a federal indictment charging him with mishandling classified materials. Trump's team is now being accused of working to obstruct the Department of Justice's investigation by deleting surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago, where FBI agents raided last year to obtain materials.
The former president is also currently the target of a grand jury investigation related to the January 6 Capitol riot and his unproven claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
On Saturday, Trump accused his Republican competitors of "wasting hundreds of millions of dollars that Republicans should be using to build a massive vote-gathering operation."
The Republican leader also went after members of his own party in Congress for not going after alleged corruption by President Joe Biden and other Trump political enemies.
"Any Republican that doesn’t act on Democrat fraud should be immediately primaried and get out!" Trump said.
He called on Republicans to be more "lower class" in fighting Democrats.
"The radical lunatic Democrats, they impeach me, they indict me, they rig our elections. And the Republicans just don’t fight the way — they’re good people, but they don’t fight the way they’re supposed to fight," he said. "The others are dirty, sick players, and the Republicans are very high class. They’ve got to be a little bit lower class."
