Illinois Supreme Court Rules Assault Weapons Ban Constitutional
The ruling comes nearly one year after seven people were shot and killed at the July 4 parade in Highland Park
The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that an assault weapons ban in the state is constitutional.
A lawsuit contesting the assault weapons ban claimed the ban violated the equal protections clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.
However, the court reversed a lower court ruling that determined the strict ban to be unconstitutional, claiming it does not violate the equal protections clause.
The law enshrouding the assault weapons ban prohibits assault weapons, assault weapon attachments, .50-caliber rifles, or .50-caliber cartridge. These are often the types of weapons used in mass shootings that have occurred across the nation. The law, however, does offer exemptions for law enforcement, military, trained security professionals, and corrections personnel.
- Illinois Becomes the First State to Abolish Cash Bail System After State Supreme Court Ruling
- New Zealand Mass Shooter Used Hunting Shotgun Not Covered by Assault Weapons Ban
- Illinois Gov Pritzker to Sign Law Banning Gun Advertising Targeting Kids, Militants
- Sheriff Calls Illinois’ Cash Bail Ban ‘America’s Most Dangerous Law’
- One Pundit’s Weaponization Is Another’s Rule of Law
- Police Find Large Stockpile of Assault Weapons in Room of 15-Year-Old Robbery Suspect
The court did not comment on claims that the law was a violation of the Second Amendment, which grants the right to bear arms.
In the 4-3 ruling, Justice Elizabeth Rochford wrote, "First, we hold that the exemptions neither deny equal protection nor constitute special legislation because plaintiffs have not sufficiently alleged that they are similarly situated to and treated differently from the exempt classes. Second, plaintiffs expressly waived in the circuit court any independent claim that the restrictions impermissibly infringe the second amendment. Third, plaintiffs’ failure to cross-appeal is a jurisdictional bar to renewing their three-readings claim."
The ruling comes nearly one year after seven people were shot and killed and 30 people were wounded at the July 4 parade in Highland Park, Ill. The shooting has resulted in a surge of efforts to combat gun violence in the state, including the law at the center of the lawsuit, The Protect Illinois Communities Act signed by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics
- Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Case Appears to Be Ending, But Hunter Biden’s Legal Odyssey ContinuesPolitics