Illinois Supreme Court Rules Assault Weapons Ban Constitutional

The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that an assault weapons ban in the state is constitutional.

A lawsuit contesting the assault weapons ban claimed the ban violated the equal protections clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

However, the court reversed a lower court ruling that determined the strict ban to be unconstitutional, claiming it does not violate the equal protections clause.

The law enshrouding the assault weapons ban prohibits assault weapons, assault weapon attachments, .50-caliber rifles, or .50-caliber cartridge. These are often the types of weapons used in mass shootings that have occurred across the nation. The law, however, does offer exemptions for law enforcement, military, trained security professionals, and corrections personnel.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin (D-IL) speaks in front of a picture of two-year-old Aiden McCarthy (L), who lost both his parents in the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The court did not comment on claims that the law was a violation of the Second Amendment, which grants the right to bear arms.

In the 4-3 ruling, Justice Elizabeth Rochford wrote, "First, we hold that the exemptions neither deny equal protection nor constitute special legislation because plaintiffs have not sufficiently alleged that they are similarly situated to and treated differently from the exempt classes. Second, plaintiffs expressly waived in the circuit court any independent claim that the restrictions impermissibly infringe the second amendment. Third, plaintiffs’ failure to cross-appeal is a jurisdictional bar to renewing their three-readings claim."

The ruling comes nearly one year after seven people were shot and killed and 30 people were wounded at the July 4 parade in Highland Park, Ill. The shooting has resulted in a surge of efforts to combat gun violence in the state, including the law at the center of the lawsuit, The Protect Illinois Communities Act signed by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.